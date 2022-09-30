HOSCHTON — In 27 years as a high school football coach, Josh Lovelady has never been on the field for halftime festivities. That changed Thursday as the Mill Creek head coach and his family shared a memorable evening.
Lovelady escorted his freshman daughter, Reese, as part of the Hawks’ Homecoming Court while his football players were in the locker room with a 30-0 lead over visiting Central Gwinnett. To top it off, Reese was voted Freshman Princess, receiving her crown from Mill Creek principal Jason Lane.
“When you were walking off the field at halftime, I said, ‘There goes a happy man,’” longtime Mill Creek booster Don Neff told the Hawks’ coach after the game.
“I’m don’t know that I’ve had a better day,” a grinning Josh Lovelady responded.
What transpired at halftime and after the game showed how well Reese, a Down Syndrome student in the special needs program, has adjusted to one of Georgia’s biggest high schools, as well as how much love her fellow students and the Hawks’ football players have for her.
After No. 3-ranked Mill Creek finished up a 58-7 victory, the football players immediately got together and called for Reese to join them for a photo.
“It was fun,” Mill Creek senior quarterback Hayden Clark said. “In the third or fourth quarter, all of us were talking with the guys after we found out she won that we wanted to go find her after the game and take a picture.”
A photo with a Mill Creek player or players is always cherished by Reese, who has been around the program since birth (a photo in her father’s office shows her as an infant in Josh’s lap in the press box at a junior varsity game). She wore buttons of her favorite players (like Jamar Hall and Jack Franklin) throughout her childhood.
"I loved being out there because me winning gave the players confidence to win, too," Reese said. "My favorite part was being out there with my Dad and the players."
Reese's latest photo was cooler than normal as she jogged out in her Homecoming gown, where the Mill Creek players surrounded her in celebration.
“The guys know how special she is to me, but also how much she loves getting pictures with the boys,” Josh Lovelady said. “Her phone roll is all pictures with the boys.”
The coach admitted he wasn’t sure what all the cheering was about, but he quickly found out. The gesture, organized by his players, had the veteran coaching fighting back tears.
“When you do this 27 years, you pour into a lot of young men and you don’t ask for anything in return and I didn’t ask for anything there from these guys,” Lovelady said. “But to know in this world right now that’s kind of crazy and all the negative going on, it’s nice to see kids not thinking about themselves, but thinking about someone else. Just being there to share that moment with her. It was special. It was special to me that it was a player-led celebration. Kids get caught up sometimes in me, me, me, but this was about her in that moment.
“I’m so blessed to be around kids like that, kids that would take that moment with my daughter. It’s what makes Mill Creek really special. It’s why we’re here. … Mill Creek has got a great special needs program, support-wise in the classroom, as well as the school. It’s a big school and she’s a freshman, but the acceptance of our special population is great.”
The coach said Reese — who is active in track and field, soccer and swimming with Special Olympics and hopes to attend Clemson University’s ClemsonLIFE program for special needs students — thoroughly enjoyed the Homecoming experience. She also loves being a high-schooler at Mill Creek, where she spent countless hours through her childhood given her father’s profession.
“The whole process has been exciting. No. 1, all the people congratulating her,” Josh Lovelady said. “For her, it’s just been some happy moments. She’s been able to do things she’s never done like going to get fitted for a dress. She’s never had to do that. Probably never wanted to do that (laughs). May not ever again. But getting fitted for a dress, having family around for these special moments (Josh’s parents are in town from Kansas). Just being around people. She loves people. It was special to have that moment. I don’t think she was worried about winning. She’s just proud to be at Mill Creek and she’s excited.”
