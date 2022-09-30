HOSCHTON — In 27 years as a high school football coach, Josh Lovelady has never been on the field for halftime festivities. That changed Thursday as the Mill Creek head coach and his family shared a memorable evening.

Lovelady escorted his freshman daughter, Reese, as part of the Hawks’ Homecoming Court while his football players were in the locker room with a 30-0 lead over visiting Central Gwinnett. To top it off, Reese was voted Freshman Princess, receiving her crown from Mill Creek principal Jason Lane.

