Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 31-0
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 6-0
Last week: Beat Berkmar 54-7
Norcross continues to roll early in the season. Its offense has shown great balance (1,184 rushing yards, 964 passing yards) with a variety of players getting touches. Kaleb Jackson, Jahni Clarke and Michael Porter have combined for 132 carries for 820 yards (6.6 per carry) and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Mason Kaplan is an efficient 56 of 92 passing for 956 yards and 10 TDs with no interceptions. Trey Goodman (19-393-6) and Lawson Luckie (13-215) have been his top targets.
The Blue Devils’ defense also has played well behind standouts like Zakye Barker (67 tackles, 14 for losses, three sacks), Jalen Garner (49 tackles, nine for losses, two sacks) and Kamren Lark (31 tackles, 10 for losses).
Mill Creek, after nearly upsetting Grayson in a double-overtime loss, struggled offensively last Friday in a loss to North. The Hawks had negative yards and their longest play netted six yards.
Meanwhile, the defense hung tough against North after limiting Grayson to six points in regulation the week before. The Mill Creek defensive leaders this season have included Bryson Taylor (40 tackles, interception), Josiah Jordan (38 tackles, two for losses, one sack), Caleb Downs (35 tackles, interception), Jack Clayton (32 tackles, 25 solos, six for losses, two sacks), Noah Allen (30 tackles, two sacks), Brycen Williams (29 tackles), Emon Hill (27 tackles, six pass breakups), Christian McIntyre (27 tackles, four for losses, two sacks) and Prince Morgan (27 tackles, two sacks).
“You can’t ever underestimate Mill Creek,” Maloof said. “They’ve done well over the years and they’ve played a tough schedule. Dacula was a top-10 team, Brookwood was top five, Grayson was 1 or 2, North Gwinnett is back in the top 10. They’ve played a really tough schedule. They’re kind of like us last few years. They’ve played a really tough schedule and later in the year started to play well. I feel like that’s what’s going on with them.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 30-10 last year
Location: Norcross High School
