LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek topped Mountain View in the deciding matchup of the Region 8-AAAAAAA Duals late Friday night, winning the wrestling program’s first region championship.
Both teams took unbeaten tournament records into the final match, which Mill Creek won 34-28. Mountain View finished second, North Gwinnett was third, Collins Hill was fourth and Peachtree Ridge finished fifth.
"To win our school’s first region title in wrestling is an awesome feeling for our program,” Mill Creek coach Nathan White said. “We've been building for this moment for the last few years and it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the wrestlers in our program. We've had a ton of support from parents, administrators and everyone involved with Mill Creek wrestling and it feels great to win this for them. The standard of excellence that Mountain View and other teams in our region have set allowed us to keep working to be the best version of ourselves.
“We still have more to prove in the coming weeks but I am proud of the team effort that our wrestlers showed (Friday) night and I am proud to represent Mill Creek."
Six Mill Creek wrestlers finished with perfect 4-0 records in the tournament — Banks Bitterman at 132 pounds, Grant Turner at 138, Dominic Bambinelli at 152, Joey Bambinelli at 170, Gavin Guerra at 195 and Aaron Garcia at 285.
