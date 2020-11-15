HOSCHTON — After battling to a scoreless tie in regulation, host Mill Creek won the Gwinnett Football League’s 8-year-old title 6-0 in overtime Saturday against Grayson.
The third-seeded Hawks were able to extract four takeaways against the fifth-seeded Rams in regulation, but were unable to turn those into any points.
In overtime, Grayson took the ball first on the 15 and earned a first down on the five. Maddox Neal gained two yards to move the ball to the three. On third-and-goal, Junior Johnson gained one to set up fourth down. A false start penalty on the Rams moved the ball back to the seven. Johnson dropped back and lofted a pass to the left side of the end zone where it fell incomplete.
Mill Creek took possession and on its first play, Jace Woodall swept around the left end for 11 yards to the four. After a one-yard gain moved it to the three, Braylon Ferguson went off tackle and scored the championship-winning touchdown.
