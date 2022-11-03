While nationally ranked Mill Creek is known for its offense, it enters Friday’s football game at rival Mountain View on a nice run defensively. The Hawks haven’t allowed a touchdown in eight quarters in posting consecutive shutouts of Collins Hill and Dacula.
Luke Metz (nine tackles, one for loss, one sack), Devin Ancrum (four tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup), Jamal Anderson (four tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup), Josh Anglin (two tackles for losses, one interception, one QB hurry) and Trajen Greco (five tackles) led the way in last week’s shutout of Dacula.
The offense, which averages 45 points, maintained its high level of play despite being shorthanded by illnesses last week. Brendan Jenkins had six catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns from Hayden Clark, who threw for four TDs.
Until last week’s 56-7 loss to region champion Buford, Mountain View’s defense was on a good run, too. The Bears had allowed only 47 points in a five-game span, winning four games during that stretch.
The Mountain View defense’s playmakers have included Jabari Spencer (71 tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, four sacks), Santana Banner (66 tackles, two interceptions, two caused fumbles), Justin Greene (53 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses, three sacks, nine QB hurries), Manny Gyamfi (35 tackles, seven for losses, 4 1/2 sacks), A.J. Cheeks (32 tackles, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions) and Nate Nelson (23 tackles, four sacks).
