LAWRENCEVILLE — The Mill Creek offense flexed its muscles in the Hawks’ first two wins of the season.
On Friday, it was the defense that stepped up and carried its own weight.
The Hawks (3-0) traveled to Archer (0-3) on a soggy night and suffocated the Tigers’ offensive unit for four quarters. They allowed the Tigers to compile just 68 yards of total offense on 38 plays while bruising their way to a 33-0 victory.
“The No. 1 thing was our defense playing Mill Creek defense,” Hawks head coach Josh Lovelady said. “You start off (the season) in the Corky Kell with a lot of new faces. Improved against Norcross, a very talented team. And then you’ve got a unique offense in Archer. They’re slinging it all over the field. All these different formations, motions, stuff like that.
“I’m real proud of our defense. We set the tone to be able to be patient on offense.”
Mill Creek’s victories over Walton and Norcross were littered with big plays. Those chunk yardage pickups were scaled back against Tigers. Why? Because with an early lead in tow on a rain-soaked night, the Hawks were afforded the luxury to be conservative and pick their shots.
“We had to kind of settle in and say, ‘OK, what can we do and be smart?’ Because our defense was playing so well,” Lovelady said. “As well as, ‘What can our offense do to compliment our defense?’”
The result was a run-heavy approach with deep shots through the air sprinkled in at opportune times. Mill Creek picked up 123 yards and a score on the ground while still completing 15 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Archer’s opening kickoff sailed out of bounds for a penalty. The Tigers committed two more penalties during the ensuing drive, escorting Mill Creek into the red zone. The Hawks’ opening possession ended with Cam Robinson running the ball in for a 9-yard rushing touchdown. They held a 7-0 lead before three minutes had drained from the game clock.
Mill Creek tacked onto its lead late in the opening quarter.
Quarterback Hayden Clark delivered a beautiful ball to wideout Makhail Wood, who reeled in the catch in the back-left corner of the end zone. Following a blocked point-after attempt, the score was 13-0.
Alabama commit Caleb Downs got in on the fun midway through the second quarter. Downs hauled in an impressive 25-yard catch to position the Hawks deep in Archer territory. Two plays later, he took a handoff in the backfield and broke off a 15-yard touchdown run.
The final Hawks’ touchdown of the first half came from Robinson, who exploded up the left side and walked into the end zone untouched after 33 yards. His score was followed shortly by a 31-yard field goal off the foot of sophomore Brady Lane, which put the Hawks ahead 30-0 at the break.
Senior kicker Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek’s starting place kicker, made a field goal of his own at the 0:43 mark in the third quarter.
A third of the way through the regular season, Lovelady said he’s learned a considerable amount about his team over the last three games.
“I knew they were tough. I knew they were hard-working,” he said. “What I found out is that we’re very multidimensional on offense; we have a lot of tools in the toolbox there. Defense, every day, in practice, we’re getting better… I think we’re just getting better every week.”
