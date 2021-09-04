DACULA — While the offense didn’t have its best night and the special teams had some miscues, the Mill Creek football team got another impressive game from its dominant defense Friday night.
The Hawks’ starting defense didn’t allow a true offensive first down until slightly more than 10 minutes were left in the fourth quarter of a 35-7 victory over rival Dacula. The starters limited the Falcons to 30 yards and no points.
Dacula finished with 111 yards, 80 coming late against the Hawks’ reserves. The Falcons’ only first down of the first three-plus quarters came on a fake punt in the final minute of the second quarter.
“It’s a testament to our defense,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We’re not the biggest. We just know who we are and we fly around, play fast. They just buy into the scheme and in putting pressure on the offense. I can’t be more excited. We’ve got a good mixture of younger guys and older guys. They kept us in the ball game.”
Mill Creek (3-0) had an uneven night with its passing attack, but ran the ball effectively in the second half — Donovan Journey rushed 15 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Hawks missed a PAT, had another PAT blocked, missed a field goal and gave up a 55-yard kickoff return to Dacula’s Percy Williams.
While all that was going down, the defense never wavered and scored points for the third straight game when Caleb Downs returned a first-quarter interception 22 yards for a score and a 15-0 lead. The Hawks forced five turnovers, four on defense and one on a punt.
“(The defense) has been better than expected (this season),” Downs said. “I always knew we were going to be fast and run to the ball, but we’re really stuffing people up front. It’s really good right now.”
Kevin Mitchell (1 1/2 sacks, two tackles for losses), Josh Anglin (three tackles for losses, 1/2 sack), Brandon Akers (two tackles for losses, one sack), Jamal Anderson (two tackles for losses, one fumble recovery), Gavin Guerra (1/2 sack, tackle for loss), Bryce Bothwell (1/2 sack, tackle for loss), Ryan Seo (sack) and Nic Denick (sack) were among the defense’s top performers in the win.
The defense accomplished its mission of keeping Dacula running back Kyle Efford in check, limiting the Georgia Tech recruit to 10 carries for 21 yards. At 230 pounds, Efford is bigger than everyone on Mill Creek’s defense with the exception of Bothwell.
“We didn’t want to let (Efford) dictate the game and lean on us,” Lovelady said.
Mill Creek jumped ahead 9-0 with three Trace Butcher field goals — of 43, 32 and 21 yards — on its first three possessions before Downs’ pick-six pushed the lead to 15-0 late in the first quarter. The second field goal was set up by Anderson’s fumble recovery.
Downs’ big hit on a screen pass caused a Dacula fumble in the second quarter that was recovered by Bryson Taylor. Mill Creek nearly scored moments later but a fumble at the 3-yard line was recovered by Dacula’s Percy Williams.
After a quick three-and-out, a Falcons punt caromed off the helmet of a Dacula blocker and Jonathan Torres recovered for the Hawks. Journey raced 24 yards for a TD on the next play for a 21-0 Mill Creek lead that held until the fourth quarter.
Dacula (1-2) needed a 17-yard Efford run on a fake punt in the final minute of the first half for its initial first down. Even with that gain, the Falcons finished the first two quarters with 25 yards and four turnovers (three lost fumbles, one interception).
Mill Creek went ahead 35-0 in a less than a four-minute span early in the fourth quarter on 21- and 7-yard TD runs by Journey. The second score was set up by Garrett Zalewski’s fumble recovery.
Dacula answered with an 80-yard scoring drive against the Hawks’ reserves with Anthony Blackmon’s 41-yard run setting up Austin Adcock’s 9-yard TD run. Mill Creek’s backups responded by milking the final 5:50 off the clock, reaching the Dacula 4-yard line before kneeling on back-to-back plays to run the time out.
MILL CREEK 35, DACULA 7
Mill Creek 15 6 0 14 — 35
Dacula 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Trace Butcher 43 FG, 8:05
Mill Creek: Butcher 32 FG, 7:14
Mill Creek: Butcher 21 FG, 2:28
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 22 interception return (kick blocked) :38
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 24 run (kick failed) 4:22
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Journey 21 run (Butcher kick) 11:10
Mill Creek: Journey 7 run (Butcher kick) 8:17
Dacula: Austin Adcock 9 run (Nick Daniel kick) 6:06
Mill Creek Dacula
First downs 18 4
Rushes-yards 34-169 32-63
Passing yards 155 48
Comp-Att-INT 15-32-0 6-14-1
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-4
Penalties-yards 5-50 8-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mill Creek: Journey 15-120; Cam Robinson 5-32; Zekai Wimby 3-37; Hayden Clark 3-7; Joseph Robinson 2-0; Brendan Jenkins 1-(minus-1); Kyne Pickney 1-(minus-1); Team 4-(minus-15). Dacula: Anthony Blackmon 5-49; Kyle Efford 10-21; Dre Wilson 2-13; Matthew Haber 2-2; Adcock 4-(minus-2); Team 3-(minus-7); Jamir Beckhom 6-(minus-13).
PASSING — Mill Creek: Clark 14-31-0, 151; Shane Throgmartin 1-1-0, 4. Dacula: Adcock 3-8-1, 34; Beckhom 3-6-0, 14.
RECEIVING — Mill Creek: Wimby 3-37; Brendan Jenkins 2-30; Joseph Robinson 2-25; Trajen Greco 2-11; Justin Content 1-16; Downs 1-14; Tye Green 1-9; Journey 1-7; Jaiden Patterson 1-4; Thurman Harris 1-2. Dacula: Wilson 3-34; Moussa Barry 2-19; Efford 1-(minus-5).
