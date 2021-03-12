HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated rival Mountain View 9-6 Friday in girls lacrosse.
The Hawks improve to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the area.
Mountain View (7-2, 3-1) was led offensively by Mina Muirhead (two goals, one assist), Maria Palomba (two goals), Haley Butler (one goal) and Lily Clawson (one goal). Goalie Laila Sampson made 10 saves for the Bears, and Emily Denaga had three interceptions on defense.
