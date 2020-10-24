CONYERS — Mill Creek swept the team and individual titles with impressive performances Saturday at the Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships.
The Hawks were dominant in the boys race with 22 points, well ahead of runner-up North Gwinnett’s 46. They placed five runners in the top eight spots, led by individual champion Ethan Nordman (16 minutes, 30 seconds) and runner-up Jacob Peters (16:33).
Aidan Van Derhei was fourth (17:03), Joseph Kim was seventh (17:26) and Lance Wells was eighth (17:36). Teammates Eli Griggs (15th, 18:11) and Caleb Carrillo de Albornoz (17th, 18:34) also were in the top 20.
Mill Creek’s Edith Kahiga won the girls race in 20:27 and her team put six runners in the top nine spots for 25 points — North was second at 35. After Kahiga, Emily Guy was third in 20:36 and the Hawks claimed the sixth through ninth spots with Jordyn Purnell (21:10), Kathryn Scales (21:15), Alex Surowiec (21:18) and Andrea Montes (21:25).
North’s girls team put three runners in the top five — Tori Meyer (second, 20:32), Jewel Lewis (fourth, 20:51) and Marianna Gazzara (fifth, 21:05) — to stay within 10 of Mill Creek. Its other top finishers were Abigail Snyder (11th, 21:39), Reese Robertson (13th, 21:45) and Avery Clabaugh (16th, 22:28).
The Bulldogs’ second-place finish in the boys division was led by third-place Michael Maron (16:56) and fifth-place Yianni Pothoulakis (17:11). They were joined by Aiden Streleckis (11th, 17:47), Cole Hambacker (13th, 17:56), Matthew Drane (14th, 18:08) and Steven Vacha (16th, 18:20).
Peachtree Ridge’s girls team was third with Laney Pierce (10th, 21:34), Alitza Dennard (12th, 21:44), Zoe Torio (15th, 22:11), Angela Stephan (18th, 22:51) and Clara You (20th, 23:05) in the top 20. Mountain View’s girls were fourth behind Kallie Henderson (14th, 22:02) and Kaley Johnson (19th, 22:51), and Collins Hill’s Sacha Brickey was 17th individually in 22:39.
Mountain View was third in the boys standings. The Bears’ Andrew Giacalone was sixth in 17:25, followed by Marcus Lasey (10th, 17:44), Logan Sanders (12th, 17:55) and Jorge Becerra (18th, 18:36). Peachtree Ridge was next in fourth behind Aldi Susanto (ninth, 17:43) and Henry Armstrong (20th, 18:59). Individually, Collins Hill’s Camron Gaddis was 19th in 18:58.
