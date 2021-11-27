MILTON — If recruiting rankings and sheer number of Power Five prospects determined the outcome of high school football games, Mill Creek would have been blown out by stacked Milton on Friday night.
Instead, the two teams squared off in a back-and-forth war for the better part of four quarters before a Milton score with 3:25 left sealed a 36-27 victory in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. The Region 5-AAAAAAA champion Eagles will host Walton, a 52-35 winner over Brookwood, in next week’s Final Four, while the Hawks and their less heralded players in the recruiting world end the season at 11-2.
“I’m so proud of them,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said of his players. “They overcame adversity and fought until the very end. Milton’s a good team. We’ve got a good team, but we made some mistakes and they made some plays with their playmakers. They’re a good team and that’s what happens when you get to the final eight.”
The Hawks, who had a turnaround season after going 5-6 in 2020, were done in largely by giving up three long scoring plays in the first half, resulting in a 22-17 halftime deficit. They responded with a touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half to go ahead 24-22.
They were within 29-24 until the fourth quarter when Milton (12-1) sealed the victory with a 13-play, 90-yard drive capped by Central Florida-bound running back Jordan McDonald’s 1-yard TD run with 3:25 left. The Eagles used McDonald (20 rushes, 195 yards) almost exclusively in the Wildcat formation on the decisive drive, finally using its massive line full of Power Five recruits to wear down a Mill Creek defensive line that had two of its three starters giving up 90 pounds each to their Milton counterparts.
It took McDonald three cracks from the 3-yard line to cross the goal line against the feisty Hawks, whose seniors reached the quarterfinals for the second time in their career.
“They’re leaving a good foundation here, another brick in the wall here at Mill Creek,” Lovelady said of his seniors. “You go from 5-6 last year to the quarterfinals, trusting the process, going back to work, doing what we do at Mill Creek. I’m proud of these seniors. They’re leaving a legacy that will hopefully continue to grow at Mill Creek.”
Mill Creek trailed 22-17 at the half because of three, long Milton scoring plays — a 93-yard run, a 57-yard pass and a 55-yard fumble return.
On the Eagles’ two big offensive plays, they gained 150 yards. On their other 21 offensive plays in the first half, they netted 13 yards.
Mill Creek started well, dropping Milton for losses on five of their first eight plays for minus-29 yards. Between the first two stops, the Hawks went on a 60-yard scoring drive capped by Zekai Wimby’s 9-yard TD run.
The second stop nearly had the Hawks in position again after a completion to the Milton 22 that was called back for holding. The Eagles intercepted a pass on the next play, then McDonald ripped off a 93-yard TD run to tie the score.
A special teams play quickly set up Mill Creek when Jacob Ulrich’s booming punt sent the Milton returner tracking backwards. The ball caromed off his chest and the Hawks’ Naseem Triplett recovered to set up a 37-yard field goal from Trace Butcher.
A busted coverage on the next possession left Milton’s Brooks Bortle 30 yards away from his nearest defender for a 57-yard TD pass from Devin Farrell. Mill Creek’s fumble on the next possession was scooped up by Milton’s Robert Billings, who raced it in for a 55-yard score. After a two-point conversion, the Hawks trailed 22-10.
Mill Creek answered right back with a scoring drive, capped with a TD pass from Hayden Clark to Brendan Jenkins, who made a leaping catch over a defender to cut the deficit to 22-17, where it stayed until halftime.
Jenkins and Clark hooked up again on a 5-yard slant three plays into the second half for a score that put the visitors up 24-22. It was set up by a 79-yard pass from Clark (17 of 32, 204 yards) to Justin Content on the first offensive play of the third quarter.
Milton went back ahead on the next possession thanks to pass plays of 33 and 28 yards, which put the Eagles in position for a short scoring run out of the Wildcat formation from 6-foot-5, 265-pound L.T. Overton, ranked as the nation’s top junior defensive lineman.
Mill Creek got within 29-27 on Butcher’s 24-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the third quarter. That possession had a disappointing finish because it started with first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but Clark lost six yards on a first-down keeper and the Hawks never sniffed the goal line again.
MILTON 36, MILL CREEK 27
Mill Creek 10 7 10 0 — 27
Milton 14 8 7 7 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Zekai Wimby 9 run (Trace Butcher kick) 7:35
Milton: Jordan McDonald 93 run (Felipe Mota kick) 4:29
Mill Creek: Butcher 37 FG, 1:35
Milton: Brooks Bortle 57 pass from Devin Farrell (Mota kick) 1:14
SECOND QUARTER
Milton: Robert Billings 55 fumble return (L.T. Overton run) 10:23
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 14 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) 8:00
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Jenkins 5 pass from Clark (Butcher kick) 10:44
Milton: Overton 2 run (Mota kick) 6:25
Mill Creek: Butcher 24 FG, 1:56
FOURTH QUARTER
Milton: McDonald 1 run (Mota kick) 3:25
MC Milton
First downs 15 16
Rushes-yards 29-67 37-226
Passing yards 234 118
Comp-Att-INT 18-33-1 3-9-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-57 7-44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mill Creek: Joe Robinson 11-68; Donovan Journey 9-32; Wimby 3-11; Clark 6-(minus-44). Milton: McDonald 20-195; Farrell 12-28; Overton 3-11; Team 2-(minus-8).
PASSING — Mill Creek: Clark 17-32-1, 204; Wimby 1-1-0, 30. Milton: Farrell 3-9-0, 118.
RECEIVING — Mill Creek: Jenkins 6-67; Wimby 5-37; Justin Content 2-88; Thurman Harris 1-30; Robinson 1-4; Makhail Wood 1-4; Trajen Greco 1-3; Journey 1-1. Milton: Bortle 1-57; Bryce Thornton 1-33; Elliott Meyer 1-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.