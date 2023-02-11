Isabella_Ragone.jpg

Bella Ragone

BUFORD — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team clinched a Class AAAAAAA state tournament berth Friday with a 48-43 win over Dacula in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament opener.

Bella Ragone led the Hawks with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Kayla Harper had 11 points and six rebounds. Andreonia Doe (six points, seven rebounds, two steals), Kendall Wilson (five points, four rebounds, three steals) and Caroline Cadena (four points, four assists).

