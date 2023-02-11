BUFORD — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team clinched a Class AAAAAAA state tournament berth Friday with a 48-43 win over Dacula in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament opener.
Bella Ragone led the Hawks with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Kayla Harper had 11 points and six rebounds. Andreonia Doe (six points, seven rebounds, two steals), Kendall Wilson (five points, four rebounds, three steals) and Caroline Cadena (four points, four assists).
Dacula (17-9) saw its season end despite 14 points from Danah Nembhard, 12 points from Mekera Standridge and 10 points from Jaliyah Benefield.
Collins Hill 70, Mountain View 34
BUFORD — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 70-34 Friday in the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament opener to clinch a state playoff berth.
Gabby Pass had 21 points for the Eagles, and Kaleigh Heywood scored 19. Paris Fillingame added 10 points in the win.
Mountain View was led by 15 points from Jenysis Criss.
