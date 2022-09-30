HOSCHTON — Not all 5-0 high school football teams are equal, and that was evident Thursday night when Region 8-AAAAAAA play kicked off.
Mill Creek, battle-tested from a stacked schedule, coasted past Central Gwinnett 58-7 in a battle of unbeatens. The Black Knights entered with a 5-0 record for the first time since 1980, but they took a step up in competition against third-ranked Mill Creek.
The host Hawks ran only 38 offensive plays — thanks to Central huddling up and draining the play clock on its offensive possessions, along with a running clock in the second half — but they made the most of them.
Hayden Clark completed 15 of 19 passes for 296 yards and touchdowns to Makhail Wood (five catches, 101 yards) and Brendan Jenkins (five catches, 70 yards).
“It was fun,” Clark said. “We knew they had some guys out there. We felt we had better guys, though, that we could hit those weak spots they had and we executed.”
Clark was 12 of 14 passing for 254 yards by halftime as the Hawks led 30-0.
“We wanted to get Hayden going a little bit,” said Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady, whose team threw it 20 times to only 18 runs.
Meanwhile, Mill Creek’s defense held Central to 44 rushing yards and 16 passing yards until the Black Knights’ Andre Cooper broke loose for a 68-yard TD run with 2:52 left against reserves. The defense also got in on the scoring as Cole Mullins had a tackle for a safety in the first quarter, and Trajen Greco returned a fumble 24 yards for a TD in the third quarter.
Jaiden Patterson blocked a field goal that Jamal Anderson returned 57 yards for a score in the second quarter. Caleb Downs, who later had a 63-yard catch from Clark, and Cam Robinson had TD runs in the first half.
Wood made a beautiful, over-the-shoulder catch on his 49-yard TD catch, and Jenkins had a 22-yard TD reception. In the second half, Daniel Smith and Malachi Miller added TD runs.
Mullins had two tackles for losses, and Kevin Mitchell had a sack and a tackle for loss, while Demarko Lawler Jr. had a second-half interception.
“We played fast. We played physical,” Lovelady said. “It was an option offense, so a little different than anything we’ve gone against. The defense being able to get up there and get after it against something that’s kind of unique and you don’t see a lot of in 7A was nice. The biggest thing was penalties. We had some sloppy penalties that were uncharacteristic and we need to clean those up.”
MILL CREEK 58, CENTRAL GWINNETT 7
Central 0 0 0 7 — 7
Mill Creek 9 21 14 14 — 58
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 3 run (Jacob Ulrich kick) 8:59
Mill Creek: Safety, Cole Mullins tackle in end zone, :24
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 49 pass from Hayden Clark (Ulrich kick) 11:46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.