HOSCHTON — A walk through the Mill Creek Fieldhouse is a good indicator that this week is different.
Football players and coaches passed through streamers hanging above the entrance and walked down a hallway covered with decorations all over the walls and dangling from the ceiling. Special events and guest speakers after practice are planned daily as the Hawks approach a milestone Saturday when they play in the state championship game for the first time.
They take on unbeaten Carrollton (14-0) in a 7 p.m. showdown for the Class AAAAAAA state title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
“It’s crazy around here,” said Mill Creek’s Josh Lovelady, who has coached with the football program since the school opened in 2004, serving the last four seasons as head coach. “Our community and our parents and our alumni are really excited as you can tell by the parade of balloons and everything else. We’re doing something fun with them every day. … We’ll have some former players speaking after practice. The kids only know last four or five years, they don’t know the foundation of 19 years and how much we’ve stacked the bricks to get to this point as far as setting what we do and how we do it.
“That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with this staff. Win, lose or draw we’ve got men of character that are coaching. We’re not perfect, but we do try to do it the right way and hold our kids accountable with the day to day of being a student-athlete, and develop them to be men of character.
“Wins and losses, Xs and Os will come and go, but this is nice to be able to say that we worry about all these things. We don’t worry about recruiting. We coach our own kids. This matches up where you have student-athletes that are high GPA kids, kids that are getting recruited, doing the right things in class, that are young men of character. Now we’re also winning, which makes it sweet.”
Mill Creek’s roster is built of players who played in the Hawks’ Gwinnett Football League feeder system before they got to high school, including high-profile standouts like Alabama commit Caleb Downs, the state’s top recruit, and Clemson commit Jamal Anderson. No high-profile transfers have boosted this team to the state championship game, just a senior class that won GFL titles as youngsters and some key underclassmen who have stepped into pivotal roles.
Those players’ reward comes Saturday with an appearance in the state finals, just one win away from a historic, breakthrough championship. A victory by Mill Creek would give Gwinnett its third straight title in Georgia’s largest classification, following Grayson in 2020 and Collins Hill last season. Mill Creek would be the 10th different Gwinnett high school to win a state title in football.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” Anderson said. “Obviously, we’ve never done it before. It’s going to two great teams going at it, so it should be an awesome experience.”
It might not be the state championship game anyone would have predicted before the season — Mill Creek has never been in the finals and Carrollton, in its first season since moving up from AAAAAA, hasn’t won state since 1998 — but both teams are playing their best at the right time.
The Hawks have dominated every opponent in their playoff run with lopsided wins over Meadowcreek (59-22), North Cobb (43-7), Westlake (38-14) and Milton (48-14), which means their players aren’t as battered as teams that faced physical, four-quarter clashes. The pitfall is that they haven’t played a close game in their current seven-game winning streak that dates back to their only loss, Oct. 14 at Buford.
“It’s one of those things you kind of don’t think about too much,” Lovelady said of not playing tight, four-quarter games lately. “It is a concern because if you watch us, we play a lot of people both ways. You should be in shape right now, your playing shape. But it is a concern to say if we were in overtime, or a fourth-quarter, knockdown, drag-out game, would we be able to sustain that over four quarters? But now it’s to the point that, ‘Hey you’ve got to go.’ Earlier in the year, the kids that played both ways, we monitored their snaps and used them wisely. It’s like having a budget. We would budget some of our players. Now at this point, it’s all in. We’re putting all the chips in.
“Now we’ll play them until they say, ‘Coach, I need a break,’ and then we’ll get the next guy in there. It’s been a concern, but it’s been a nice concern if that makes sense. I’m not going to run them and punish them on Monday because they got a running clock. The good thing about our practices by them going both ways is they get a lot of conditioning by going on offense and defense.”
Carrollton also strung together lopsided postseason wins over Lowndes (38-14), Marietta (47-14) and Walton (52-27) before a tough win at Colquitt County (35-27) last week in the semifinals. Colquitt was viewed by many as the favorite to win it all, but the Trojans went to Moultrie and returned with a big victory.
Running back Bryce Hicks rushed 37 times for 205 yards in the semifinals. He has 1,573 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 54 catches for 561 yards and eight more TDs, for an offense that averages 43.4 points, 268 passing yards and 173 rushing yards.
The unit’s other star attraction is Julian “JuJu” Lewis, considered one of the state’s next stars at quarterback. The freshman has completed 258 of 386 passes for 3,587 yards and 43 TDs, and has earned more than 20 top college offers, including Alabama, Georgia and Michigan.
“(Lewis) is extremely accurate,” Lovelady said. “He doesn’t have to use his legs like some people think. He can. But he’s very comfortable in the pocket as a passer. He does a great job with reads and progressions and throws a heck of a deep ball.”
His targets include 6-foot-5 Caleb Odom, who boasts a dozen top offers and has 57 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. Takare Lipscomb (43-716-7, Arkansas State commit), Seth Childers (34-419-3), Kiyun Cofer (27-423-5) and Jordan White (32-424-9) also are factors in the passing game.
The two teams have studied up on each other rapidly since they have never played and they have been in different classifications in the past.
“They’ve been 6A, so you don’t get to see them the last few years,” Lovelady said. “Some people on our schedule, we’ve seen North Cobb on film and we’ve seen Westlake against somebody, and Milton. I haven’t seen a lot of Carrollton because they’ve been playing 6A, but Carrollton’s always been strong. And bringing (Joey King) in as coach has been a positive for that program.”
Mill Creek is fresh off a blowout win — which tied the school record for wins in a season at 13 — that saw it race out to a 42-7 halftime lead over Milton. Quarterback Hayden Clark completed 7 of 8 passes for 143 yards and two TDs and rushed for a TD before leaving with a minor injury, then backup Shane Throgmartin stepped in and threw for two more scores.
Makhail Wood starred in the passing attack with five catches for 153 yards and three TDs, and Cam Robinson rushed 15 times for 100 yards behind an offensive line led by Aidan Banfield (highest blocking grade on line, seven pancake blocks) and Jeremiah Schine (winning blocking grade, four pancake blocks).
The Hawks’ defensive standouts in the semifinals included Trajen Greco (five tackles, four pass breakups), Jaiden Patterson (six tackles, two pass breakups), Bryce Bothwell (four tackles, one sack, one QB hurry), Anderson (four tackles, one sack, one QB hurry, one fumble recovery) and Josh Anglin (six tackles, one sack, one QB hurry). The special teams even had a big night, blocking a field goal and getting a stellar game from Jacob Ulrich, who made a field goal, was 6-for-6 on PATs, put 6 of 8 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and punted twice for a 53.5 average.
The Mill Creek coaches wouldn’t mind replicating that first half in the finals.
“I think we were a little tight last week and we were pressing a little bit during the week. We felt like there was pressure,” Lovelady said. “So on Thursday, I told them we’re about to have fun, relax, enjoy each other. The coaches and players were very tight. We were making some nervous mistakes in practice, so the message was just be who we are. I think (the message) will be similar this week. We’ll ride the horse that brought us here.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Dacula at North Gwinnett boys basketball on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: Dacula at North Gwinnett Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.