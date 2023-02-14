BUFORD — Mill Creek’s boys basketball team defeated rival Mountain View 65-56 in Monday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Hawks will face Buford at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the region finals. Buford, No. 10 in Class AAAAAAA, advanced to the title game with a 58-54 victory over Collins Hill.
Mill Creek was led by double-figure scorers Trajen Greco (16 points, six assists), Stephen Akwiwu (16 points, 11 rebounds) and John McIntyre (12 points), while Nate Eroh contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.
Mountain View got 21 points from Mike White, 14 points from Bronson Blair and 10 points from Donte Golden.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.