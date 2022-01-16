Mill Creek and Buford are among the final eight wrestling teams in their classifications after Saturday’s first two rounds of State Duals.
Mill Creek won two close matches in the Class AAAAAAA bracket, beating Gainesville 39-26 and Newnan 43-30. The Hawks, in the Elite Eight for the first time, advance to the championship rounds Saturday, Jan. 22 at Lambert.
Archer and Brookwood made the second round, but fell a win short of moving on. Archer topped Alpharetta 62-18, then lost 34-33 to Colquitt County. Brookwood opened with a 76-6 victory over Campbell before dropping a 39-30 dual with West Forsyth.
In AAAAAA, defending State Duals champion Buford coasted to two victories Saturday — 81-0 over Kennesaw Mountain and 66-6 over South Effingham. The Wolves will compete for another state title Jan. 22 in the final rounds at Brunswick.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
