ATLANTA — A roller coaster of a first half and Georgia’s highest scoring state championship football game ever left the Mill Creek High School players both exhausted and jubilant Saturday.
They had just made history in multiple ways on a foggy night at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
The Hawks won the first state football title in school history with a 70-35 rout of previously unbeaten Carrollton, giving Gwinnett its third straight state champion in Class AAAAAAA. Their 70 points broke the state record for most points scored by one team in a state final according to Georgia High School Football Daily records, besting the old mark of 62 set by Valdosta in 1971 and Warner Robins in 2020.
Mill Creek finished 14-1, pushing past the school record for wins in a season by a game.
“It’s not about me, it’s about us,” said Mill Creek’s Josh Lovelady, a coach at the school since it opened in 2004, and head coach the past four seasons. “What I mean by us is it isn’t just about the players here and the coaches here. A lot of coaches and a lot of alumni. I had people from all over the United States, ‘We’ve got you, coach.’ They understand what this program is about. It’s a foundation, building bricks. It came to that point but it took a lot of work by a lot of people from the Touchdown Club to the players to the administration.
“I’m just so proud. Some unbelievable hours by our coaches. It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s wonderful because we did it the right way. I know it’s just my opinion, but by golly, we did it the right way with our kids. I’ve got so many youth pictures of our kids in little Hawk baggy uniforms, all those guys that played together at 10 years old and now they’re here. That’s what makes it so special.”
The showdown of nationally ranked teams — Mill Creek is No. 18 by MaxPreps and Carrollton is No. 20, while Carrollton is No. 20 and Mill Creek is No. 24 by USA Today — featured a first half of each team landing shots with the big play. Two of the Hawks’ early scoring plays were on special teams that had them up 28-14 after the first quarter.
Carrollton (14-1), which hadn’t allowed more than 28 points in a game all season, never got the deficit to single digits after the first quarter despite 529 yards and five touchdowns from freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.
Mill Creek negated the passing yardage — 390 of Lewis’ yards came in the first half — with a physical running game that racked up 410 yards. Cam Robinson led the way with 25 carries for 247 yards and three touchdowns, two-way star Caleb Downs rushed for three TDs on his birthday, Hayden Clark threw for 191 yards and six different players had TDs in a game that shattered the old record for most points in a state final, previously set at 91 in 2013 when Griffin beat Carrollton 56-35.
As frantic as the first half was, Mill Creek managed to hold Carrollton below its scoring average of 43.4.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s a blessing to be able to be here and win it,” Mill Creek senior linebacker/tight end Jamal Anderson said. “Obviously, it’s a lot of emotion going through my body right now. I’ve been with the Mill Creek Hawks for what 10, 11 years since I was 6 years old. It’s great. It’s great to get a win for the coaching staff. I know a lot of these guys haven’t been here yet to win one. So it’s been a great time, great experiences with this team.”
A wild first half saw Mill Creek with TDs that covered 66, 88, 96 and 80 yards, while Carrollton scored on two 80-yard passes.
After a quick three-and-out by Carrollton, Mill Creek scored on its second offensive snap, a 66-yard run by Robinson. Makhail Wood sprinted into the play late to shield off pursuing Carrollton players just shy of the end zone.
After Mill Creek lost a fumble, Carrollton attempted a field goal but Jaiden Patterson blocked it off the edge and Jamal Anderson returned it 88 yards for a 14-0 lead — which kick-started a span of three TDs in 30 seconds and five TDs in less than a minute late in the first quarter.
Lewis hit Kiyun Cofer for a 27-yard TD pass with 1:18 left in the quarter, but the Hawks answered right back when Wood returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yads for a score. Lewis hit Bryce Hicks on an 80-yard wheel route for a TD on Carrollton’s second offensive snap of the next drive, then Mill Creek responded with a one-play drive, an 80-yard TD pass from Clark to a wide open Justin Content.
Content intercepted Lewis on the final play of the first quarter, returning it 22 yards to the Carrollton 12-yard line. Four plays later, Downs’ 5-yard TD run put the Hawks up 35-14.
The Trojans followed with a one-play drive on an 80-yard TD pass from Lewis to Caleb Odom. Mill Creek answered with a first-half rarity — a nine-play scoring drive, whch covered 80 yards. Downs capped it with a 2-yard TD run, taking advantage of the march’s big play, a 51-yard quarterback draw by Clark.
After Carrollton fell short on a fake punt inside its own 30, Downs scored on a 3-yard reverse for a 49-21 lead with 3:55 left before halftime. The Trojans got one score back before halftime on a 22-yard pass from Lewis to Takare Lipscomb. Lewis threw for 391 yards and four TDs in the first two quarters.
The scoring slowed down in the third quarter thanks to two Mill Creek possessions surrounding a Trajen Greco interception, but Carrollton broke through with 4:04 left in the quarter on a 49-yard screen pass TD from Lewis to Hicks, trimming the Hawks’ edge to 49-35.
Carrollton didn’t score again.
Mill Creek’s nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Robinson’s 1-yard TD run stretched the lead to 56-35 with 1:57 left in the third quarter, and the Hawks’ defense delivered a quick stop on fourth down at the Trojans’ 36-yard line. Five plays later, Robinson’s 3-yard TD run made it 63-35.
The Hawks hit the 70-point mark with a nine-play, six-minute scoring drive, set up by Anderson’s fourth-down sack. Kevin Mitchell capped the night with a 48-yard TD run with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter.
