Mill Creek boys victory highlights big day for Gwinnett at Alexander/Asics Invitational

The Mill Creek boys cross country team won the Boys Championship 5K Division at Saturday’s highly competitive Alexander/Asics Invitational, which featured schools from around the Southeast.
The Hawks finished with 186 points, five ahead of runner-up Decatur, in the Fairburn race.
Ethan Nordman led the victory with a 10th-place finish in 15 minutes, 41 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Luke Kalarickal (32nd, 16:12), Shahzeb Rashid (56th, 16:35), Jake Peters (64th, 16:40) and Joseph Kim (69th, 16:42).
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon, the Gwinnett County individual champion, was third overall in 15:26, while Archer’s Miles Ferguson was close behind in fifth at 15:32. North Gwinnett’s Yianni Pothoulakis (28th, 16:09) and Archer’s Steven McCartney (35th, 16:14) also had top finishes in the top boys race.
North Gwinnett led local teams in the girls division with a seventh-place finish, which was the best showing for a Class AAAAAAA team and the fourth-highest placement for a Georgia team. The Bulldogs were led by Tori Meyer (29th, 19:30), Ellie Brink (45th, 19:45), Iris Porter (57th, 19:59), Sacha Brickey (62nd, 20:09) and Marianna Gazzara (92nd, 20:55).
Norcross’ Kyra Andrews was the top Gwinnett girls finisher in the top race, taking 11th in 18:59. Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer was 14th in 19:10, joining Archer’s Emily Cragin (20th, 19:22) and Mill Creek’s Emily Guy (23rd, 19:25) in the top 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.