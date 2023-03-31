HOSCHTON — It took overtime to decide Round 1 between Mill Creek and Collins Hill, but extra time wasn’t enough to settle the high-stakes rematch Thursday night.
After battling to a 2-2 draw through regulation and OT, the Hawks, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, defeated No. 3-ranked Collins Hill on penalty kicks for a 3-2 victory (4-2 on PKs) for a season sweep between the boys soccer powers that gave the hosts their first region championship since 2015.
Mill Creek finishes the regular season 13-3 overall and 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA, good for a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, while Collins Hill falls to 15-3 and 8-2, dropping to a No. 2 seed for state.
The championship was a nice reward for a Mill Creek program that missed the state playoffs the previous two seasons on tiebreakers.
“It’s just really satisfying,” Mill Creek boys coach Stephen George said. “The guys have put in a lot of hard work after being disappointed with the last couple of years’ results. To be able to win the region is just very, very satisfying. I’m really happy for the guys because they’ve worked really, really hard.”
Thursday’s match was another back-and-forth showdown that saw Collins Hill lead 1-0 at halftime on Will Taylor’s goal in the 18th minute. Mill Creek tied the score slightly more than three minutes into the second half on a goal by Jesse Lee. Lee’s free kick was denied by the Collins Hill wall, but he ripped a low shot on the rebound from 25 yards out for the equalizer.
The Hawks, who beat Collins Hill 3-1 in overtime on March 10, went up 2-1 in the 76th minute on a beautiful shot from Jacob Sagstuen off an assist from Paden Mount. However, Sagstuen’s shot to the upper 90 didn’t hold through the end of regulation because the Eagles stormed back to force OT.
Mill Creek goalkeeper Connor Diaz made a beautiful leaping save on a rifled shot with 1:48 left in regulation that briefly held off the Collins Hill pressure, but the Eagles’ Sam Martinez finished off a scrum 28 seconds later in front of the Mill Creek goal for a 2-2 tie.
“You’ve got to give it to Collins Hill,” George said of the late tie. “They’re a very good team. Both times we‘ve played them we were fortunate to get the results that we did. Coach (Jamie) Gleeson has them playing very, very good soccer. We definitely play two different brands of soccer, but they just make it difficult to win against them.”
Mill Creek took control quickly in the shootout with consecutive makes from Lee and Max Mitchell, while Collins Hill was off target on its first two PKs, one off the crossbar and one well over the goal when the shooter slipped.
“We do this every day. We do this every day. (PKs) on that goal,” Lee said.
“That was our first time in PKs all year,” George said. “We haven’t really had that many PKs in regulation, either. We practice every single day on that goal, so there was maybe a little bit of familiarity about it.”
The Hawks’ third PK sailed just over the goal and Collins Hill’s J.P. Santillan made his shot to get within 2-1. Mill Creek’s Boris Basic converted the next try for a 3-1 edge to open the fourth round of kicks, and his make was answered by Isaac Bonacci, who kept the Eagles alive.
Santiago Aguirre then finished the victory off with his PK before standing in place with his arms raised high as his teammates and the Mill Creek fans rushed toward him in celebration.
“I was blank. I didn’t know where to go (on the shot) and in the last second, I decided, ‘I’m just going to finesse it.’ And it went in,” Aguirre said. “It was shock. I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. It was amazing.”
Aguirre also made a big defensive play in the final minute of the first overtime, sacrificing his body by sliding in front of a Collins Hill laser toward the net.
“It means everything,” Aguirre said of winning region. “Every year, we’ve been knocked out of the playoffs and this is the one year we’ve been undefeated almost. … We’re a family. Everyone is together. … This is my school. This is everything. We had an amazing pep talk at the beginning that we’re a family, we do everything together, we work hard for each other and if anything happens, we’re there for the other guys to pick their head up.”
It wasn’t an easy task, though.
“It’s always a tough rivalry (with Collins Hill),” Lee said. “Bragging rights mostly. It was tough. They’re one of the tougher teams.”
“We’re all friends on both sides, so it’s competitive,” Aguirre said.
Both teams now look ahead to the state playoffs, which begin after Spring Break on April 12.
“I feel like we have a lot of potential in the playoffs,” Lee said.
