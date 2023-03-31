©Dale Zanine 2023_03_30 00608.jpg

Scenes from the Mill Creek against Collins Hill soccer match Thursday night at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

HOSCHTON — It took overtime to decide Round 1 between Mill Creek and Collins Hill, but extra time wasn’t enough to settle the high-stakes rematch Thursday night.

After battling to a 2-2 draw through regulation and OT, the Hawks, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, defeated No. 3-ranked Collins Hill on penalty kicks for a 3-2 victory (4-2 on PKs) for a season sweep between the boys soccer powers that gave the hosts their first region championship since 2015.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

