HOSCHTON — Another drought ended Wednesday night for the Mill Creek boys soccer team.
The Hawks, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, earned their first state playoff win since 2017 with a 4-2 victory over Berkmar — the latest highlight in a breakthrough season that already saw them win the program's first region title since 2015.
“We knew before that we hadn’t been to the playoffs in like five years, but I didn’t think that a win had been that long ago,” Mill Creek senior Max Mitchell said. “But it’s nice to make history for the school and make your mark. … It’s my last year and I’ve never been to the playoffs (before this season). It’s a blessing.”
Mill Creek (14-3), which will host No. 7 Walton in the second round, traded early goals with Berkmar (12-6-1) before building a 3-1 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 4-1 before the Patriots scored with 1:11 left in the match.
“I’m just proud of the guys and the performance they put in,” Mill Creek coach Stephen George said. “We got a fortunate first goal. I think it was an own goal. They put pressure on us and we conceded the equalizer. They showed a lot of maturity to not continue to be on the back foot, to turn the page and flip the tide in our favor. We started to have more looks and that led to the goal-scoring opportunities we had the second half of the first half.”
The Hawks expected a test from Berkmar, one of four tough teams from Region 7-AAAAAAA.
“I know a lot of these guys from club soccer,” George said of Berkmar. “They have a bunch of seniors. They’re just like us. They have a bunch of seniors and a bunch of guys with a lot of experience and very good players. We knew it was going to be a very tough game.”
It took less than 10 minutes for Mill Creek’s first goal, courtesy of a long throw-in that Mitchell flicked toward the goal. The header ricocheted off a Berkmar defender and into the net.
The Patriots stormed back and scored four minutes later when A.B. Avalos weaved through the Mill Creek defense for a goal. The visitors’ momentum was halted from there, though, as the Hawks scored twice late in the opening half.
Oliver Gomes’ lefty blast in the 27th minute put Mill Creek back in front, and Jesse Lee’s penalty kick pushed the halftime lead to 3-1, a score that held until Mitchell drew a PK in the 72nd minute. He took the PK, which was initially stopped before he blasted the rebounded save in for the match’s fourth goal.
Berkmar, despite losing a player to a red card in the 65th minute, got a goal back in the 79th minute when Brandon Santana scored. By then, the outcome was decided.
“We started off a little bit slow and they were popping it,” Mitchell said. “Once we got that goal and they got theirs, we sort of got into the game and after that it was done.”
