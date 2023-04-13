xx_DSC5592.jpg

Scenes and action during Wednesday night's Soccer game played at Mill Creek.

HOSCHTON — Another drought ended Wednesday night for the Mill Creek boys soccer team.

The Hawks, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, earned their first state playoff win since 2017 with a 4-2 victory over Berkmar — the latest highlight in a breakthrough season that already saw them win the program's first region title since 2015.

