COMMERCE — The Mill Creek boys and the North Gwinnett girls won the team titles at Saturday’s North Georgia Two Mile Stage Races cross country meet.
Mill Creek was first in the boys division with 21 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Athens Academy (34) and third-place North (48).
The North girls won with 26 points, while the Mill Creek girls were second at 40.
Tori Meyer led the North girls victory by taking the Stage 1 championship with a time of 11 minutes, 54.92 seconds. Teammates Abby Dasher (ninth, 12:50.66) and Kate Lewis (10th, 12:55.92) also finished in the top 10 of the first stage.
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz was third in Stage 1 in 12:14.30 and teammate Jewel Wells was fifth in 12:33.31.
Mill Creek’s boys were paced by Luke Kalarickal (third, 10:01.80), Gavin Mathieu (fourth, 10:19.71) and Dylan Lucas (ninth, 10:39.96). North’s boys got top finishes from Haydn Hermansen (fifth, 10:22.89), Scott Morton (eighth, 10:38.29) and Henry Maddox (11th, 10:47.46).
Mill Creek’sJack Tillman won Stage 2 boys in 10:33.14. North’s Aurora Streleckis was second in Stage 2 girls in 12:51.76
In Stage 3 boys, Mill Creek’s Caiden Hall won in 10:46.68, followed by teammates Evan Nordman (second, 11:31.59) and Aaron Littleton (third, 11:31.88). In Stage 3 girls, North’s Avery Sams won in 13:29.60, followed by teammate Caroline Smith (second, 13:45.05).
Grayson had two top-20 finishes in Stage 1, Owynn Brown (17th in the boys race, 11:17.81) and Virginia Pastor (20th in the girls race, 13:44.28).
