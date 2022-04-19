MONROE — The Mill Creek boys and North Gwinnett girls won Area 4-AAAAAAA golf championships Monday at the Providence Club.
Chris Chung of Mill Creek was the boys’ low medalist with a 72, helping his team to a first-place score of 301. He was backed up by four other teammates who shot in the 70s — Josh Hemans (76), Chris Hagan (76), Jack Wilson (77) and Ethan Park (78).
The North girls won with a score of 252 behind Hailey Moon, who shot 82 and shared low medalist honors with Peachtree Ridge’s Lindsey Pak. Moon was supported by three teammates who scored in the 80s — Hailey Park (85), Reagan Ritchie (85) and Talia Hassell (87).
The two championship teams qualified for the state tournament, as did the runner-up teams, the North boys and the Mill Creek girls.
North’s boys shot 314 behind two rounds in the 70s from Josh Strong (76) and Rohan Gopaldas (77).
Mill Creek’s girls tied Peachtree Ridge for second at 267, then won an exciting playoff for the automatic berth at state. The Hawks were led by an 85 from Ella Sada and an 87 from Grace Chung.
In addition to the state qualifiers, the Norcross boys and girls and the Peachtree Ridge girls advanced to the sectional tournament, where they will look to qualify for state.
Norcross’ top girls scorer was Isabelle Wong with a 94, and its top boys scorer was Ben Garrison with a 76. Pak’s low medalist score for the Peachtree Ridge girls was backed up by Lindsay Kim (92) and Haley Kim (93).
Two individuals also clinched spots at the sectional tournament as the low scorer on a non-qualifying team — Richard Yang of Peachtree Ridge and Suji Jung of Collins Hill. Yang shot 73 and Jung shot 105.
