©Dale Zanine 2023_03_30 00570.jpg

Mill Creek's Jesse Lee celebrates after making his penalty kick in a shootout against Collins Hill on March 30, 2023 at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

The Mill Creek boys soccer team, which won its first region title since 2015 this season, highlighted the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Soccer Team selected by the league’s coaches.

The Hawks earned three of the top awards — Max Mitchell as Forward of the Year, Jesse Lee as Midfielder of the Year and Stephen George as Coach of the Year. Collins Hill earned the other major individual boys awards with Isaac Bonacci as Defender of the Year and Jackson Burrell as Goalkeeper of the Year.

