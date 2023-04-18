The Mill Creek boys soccer team, which won its first region title since 2015 this season, highlighted the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Soccer Team selected by the league’s coaches.
The Hawks earned three of the top awards — Max Mitchell as Forward of the Year, Jesse Lee as Midfielder of the Year and Stephen George as Coach of the Year. Collins Hill earned the other major individual boys awards with Isaac Bonacci as Defender of the Year and Jackson Burrell as Goalkeeper of the Year.
Buford took two girls awards with Abby Kilman as Defender of the Year and Megan Hill as Coach of the Year. Collins Hill’s Taylor Lewin was Forward of the Year, Mill Creek’s Ashley Sumrell was Midfielder of the Year and Mountain View’s B.G. Dunn was Goalkeeper of the Year.
The coaches also honored the following all-region teams:
All-Region Girls
First Team
F Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
F Evany Torres, Buford
F Riley Renwick, Mill Creek
F Nandi Carpenter, Mountain View
MF Ashley Sumrell, Mill Creek
MF Maya Zmistowski, Mill Creek
MF Alli Treadwell, Buford
MF Isabella Ramirez, Collins Hill
MF Neely Kerr, Buford
MF Bridgett Zuniga, Collins Hill
MF Eva Lea Hoffman, Mountain View
DEF Abby Kilman, Buford
DEF Abby Graeser, Mill Creek
DEF Mia Palumbo, Mill Creek
DEF Yazzie Vargas, Buford
DEF Taylor Fegley, Mountain View
GK B.G. Dunn, Mountain View
GK Amy Brinkman, Mill Creek
Second Team
F Brianna Gonzalez, Mountain View; F Tatyana Machado, Dacula; F Aaliyah Mohammed, Dacula; MF Angie Garcia, Mountain View; MF Valeria Santillan, Collins Hill; MF Melissa Garcia, Central Gwinnett; MF Giselle Rosa, Dacula; DEF Kylie Brandt, Collins Hill; DEF Katie Larson, Dacula; DEF Isania Perez, Central Gwinnett; DEF Alex Guise, Central Gwinnett; DEF Niang Hau, Central Gwinnett; GK Rhyanna Gutierrez, Dacula; GK Pamela Grace Vasquez, Central Gwinnett; GK Nat Dinh, Buford; GK Reagan Clough, Collins Hill
All-Region Boys
First Team
F Max Mitchell, Mill Creek
F Obed Salmeron, Mountain View
F Josh Kim, Buford
F Zaid Handal, Collins Hill
MF Jesse Lee, Mill Creek
MF Tino Isaza, Mountain View
MF Will Taylor, Collins Hill
MF Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek
MF Caleb Roberson, Dacula
MF Andrew Cruz, Collins Hill
DEF Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
DEF Santiago Aguirre, Mill Creek
DEF Kaden Rodriguez, Mountain View
DEF Jony Vasquez, Buford
DEF Tamil Mohammed, Dacula
GK Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill
GK Xavier Schmidt, Dacula
Second Team
F Noah Goodman, Collins Hill; F Justin Castillo, Central Gwinnett; F Dustin Delgado, Central Gwinnett; F Jacob Sagstuen, Mill Creek; MF Joel Gonzalez, Mountain View; MF Anthony Santibanez, Central Gwinnett; MF Alejandro Chavez, Dacula; MF Josh Mott, Buford; MF Alfredo Zavarce, Central Gwinnett; MF Luis Casique, Mountain View; DEF Caleb Ferwerda, Buford; DEF Jeffrey Olawole, Dacula; DEF Eric Linares, Central Gwinnett; DEF Andrew Ivanicuic, Buford; GK Connor Diaz, Mill Creek; GK J.C. Davis, Mountain View
