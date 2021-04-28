HOSCHTON — Mill Creek routed Creekview 14-1 to open the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA boys lacrosse playoffs on Wednesday.
The Hawks were led offensively by Parker Emmett (two goals, one assist), Max Calabrese (two goals, one assist), Nick Winter (three goals), Ed Downey (two goals), Westin Baker (one goal, one assist), Sam Harkins (two goals), Nick Kava (one assist), Andrew Duffy (one goal), Bray Maglovsky (one assist), Jack Miller (one goal) and Joe Morris (one assist).
Goalies Brayden Williams (14 saves) and Hank Joiner (three saves) combined to save 94 percent of the shots they faced. Emmett and Lennon Connolly had five groundballs and two forced turnovers each to lead the defense.
