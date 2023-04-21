DSC_0711.JPG

Mill Creek's Jewel Wells races to first place in the 1,600-meter run at the Region 8-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at Mill Creek on April 20, 2023.

 Will Hammock

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s boys and girls flexed their depth Thursday in winning the team titles at the Region 8-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships.

Dominance in the field events powered the boys to 222 points to finish head of runner-up Buford (167) and Collins Hill (97), while the Hawks won the girls meet with 196 points to outlast Buford (166) and Dacula (157).

