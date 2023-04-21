HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s boys and girls flexed their depth Thursday in winning the team titles at the Region 8-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Dominance in the field events powered the boys to 222 points to finish head of runner-up Buford (167) and Collins Hill (97), while the Hawks won the girls meet with 196 points to outlast Buford (166) and Dacula (157).
Mill Creek won every boys field event other than the triple jump, including a 1-2-3 finish in the pole vault from Timothy Lamb (15 feet, 1/4 inch), Hagan Schamberger (13-0) and John Pennebaker (12-0), as well as a 1-2 finish in the long jump from Joseph Alexander (23-5 1/4) and Demarko Lawler Jr. (22-9 1/4). The Hawks also went 1-2 in the discus behind Donningtun Walters (157-0) and Jeremiah Schine (132-9).
Tyson Vassell won the high jump at 5-10, and Brayden Walters took first in the shot put at 47-9 1/2.
Mill Creek won the 3,200 relay in 8:22.99, and got a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run from Luke Kalarickal in 10 minutes, 24.56 seconds. Kalarickal also was second in the 1,600 (4:35.75) behind Collins Hill’s Jameson Pifer, who won in 4:26.57 to pair with a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:01.21).
The Hawks also picked up second-place finishes from Jaiden Patterson in the 400 (48.31) and Austin Freer in the 110 hurdles (15.27).
The runner-up Buford boys won the 400 relay (41.44), the 800 relay (1:28.73) and the 1,600 relay (3:23.97), and got two wins from both Jayden Ivaniciuc in the 110 hurdles (15.14) and the triple jump (44-11 3/4), and Jeremiah Colbert in the 100 (10.63) and 200 (21.59). Ervin Pearson added a win in the 400 (47.46).
Dacula’s Chance Jones was the 800 champion in 1:56.08, and Central Gwinnett’s Raif Nije won the 300 hurdles (40.53).
Mill Creek’s victory in the girls meet featured a strong showing from the distance runners, led by double champion Jewel Wells, the 1,600 (5:13.66) and 3,200 (11:30.22) champion. The Hawks went 1-2-3 in the 3,200 — Evelyn Schlitz was second at 12:12.00 and Natalie Vasquez was third at 13:11.73 — and 1-2 in the 1,600 — Schlitz was runner-up at 5:41.35.
Victoria Freeland (first, 10-9) and Sarah Lamb (second, 7-9) went 1-2 in the pole vault for Mill Creek, which got runner-up finishes from Arianna Cox-Cole in the shot put (35-9 3/4), Kirsten Wright in the 100 (12.67) and Kirlan-Loryn Williams in the 800 (2:28.61).
Sydney Harris and Jaci Wright led the runner-up Buford girls with multiple victories each — Harris in the 200 (24.96) and the 400 (56.36), and Wright in the 100 hurdles (14.24), the 300 hurdles (47.08) and the long jump (18-1 3/4). Wright also was second in the triple jump (38-2 1/4), and the Wolves won the 400 relay (49.28), the 800 relay (1:45.27), the 1,600 relay (4:08.59) and the 3,200 relay (10:25.69).
The Dacula girls got two championships each from Danah Nembhard and Noelle Igberaese. Nembhard was first in the high jump (5-6) and the triple jump (39-4 3/4), while Igberaese won the shot put (43-6) and the discus (136-3).
Mountain View’s Karsen Phililps won the 100 at 12.35 along with runner-up finishes in the 200 (25.73) and the long jump (17-9 1/4). Central Gwinnett’s Elliann McIntosh won the 800 in 2:28.07.
Region 8-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships
At Mill Creek
BOYS
Team standings
1. Mill Creek, 222
2. Buford, 167
3. Collins Hill, 97
4. Mountain View, 77
5. Dacula, 61
6. Central Gwinnett, 48
800
1. Chance Jones, Dacula, 1:56.08
2. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 2:01.21
3. James Hales, Buford, 2:02.94
4. Corbin Squires, Dacula, 2:04.04
5. Josiah Cleveland, Mountain View, 2:04.28
6. Dylan Lucas, Mill Creek, 2:05.95
7. Jack Tillman, Mill Creek, 2:08.04
8. Ryan Ramirez, Collins Hill, 2:08.46
300 hurdles
1. Raif Njie, Central Gwinnett, 40.53
2. Marquix Hamilton, Collins Hill, 41.04
3. Adrian Hollingshed Jr., Buford, 41.53
4. Oshai Martin, Collins Hill, 41.70
5. Luciano Odales, Collins Hill, 41.94
6. Jack Pickens, Mountain View, 43.01
7. Austin Freer, Mill Creek, 43.12
8. Jake Colletta, Buford, 43.23
400 relay
1. Buford, 41.44
2. Mill Creek, 41.94
3. Dacula, 42.86
4. Collins Hill, 43.12
5. Central Gwinnett, 46.58
100
1. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 10.63
2. Osiris Gilbert, Buford, 10.69
3. Solomon Miller, Mill Creek, 10.95
4. Dylan McCoy, Buford, 10.98
5. Trey Walker, Mill Creek, 11.11
6. Amarieon Kinyon, Central Gwinnett, 11.15
7. Eric Jones, Mountain View, 11.22
8. Josiah McIntyre, Mill Creek, 11.24
110 hurdles
1. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 15.14
2. Austin Freer, Mill Creek, 15.27
3. Brady Lane, Mill Creek, 15.76
4. Logan Rainge, Mountain View, 15.89
5. Alex Kahiga, Mill Creek, 15.89
6. Jake Colletta, Buford, 16.87
7. Zylin Nixon, Buford, 16.91
8. Nicholas Smink, Dacula, 17.16
3,200
1. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 10:24.56
2. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 10:33.78
3. Truth Mattison, Collins Hill, 10:35.88
4. Aaron Littlejohn, Mill Creek, 10:36.65
5. Jacob Zelaya, Collins Hill, 10:41.87
6. Tanner Tucker, Mill Creek, 10:46.90
7. Jefferson Francois, Dacula, 11:01.44
8. Jacob Niles, Dacula, 11:08.50
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 3:23.97
2. Mountain View, 3:25.75
3. Collins Hill, 3:30.23
4. Dacula, 3:31.11
5. Mill Creek, 3:33.65
6. Central Gwinnett, 3:47.00
200
1. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 21.59
2. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 22.16
3. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 22.18
4. K.J. Bolden Buford, 22.42
5. Solomon Miller, Mill Creek, 22.56
6. Brandon Brown, Collins Hill, 22.91
7. Jaylen Crapps, Dacula 22.91
8. Josiah McIntyre, Mill Creek, 22.92
800 relay
1. Buford, 1:28.73
2. Dacula, 1:30.31
3. Collins Hill, 1:30.43
4. Mountain View, 1:31.02
5. Central Gwinnett, 1:31.91
6. Mill Creek, 1:31.96
High jump
1. Tyson Vassell, Mill Creek, 5-10
2. Xavion Alcenat, Mountain View, 5-10
3. Divine Morgan, Mill Creek, 5-10
4. Tim Smith, Central Gwinnett, 5-8
5. Kadon Crawford, Mountain View, 5-8
6. Noah Osuji, Collins Hill, 5-8
7. Caden Goins, Central Gwinnett, 5-8
7. Karron Hunter, Central Gwinnett, 5-8
Pole vault
1. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 15-0 1/4
2. Hagan Schamberger, Mill Creek, 13-0
3. John Pennebaker, Mill Creek, 12-0
Long jump
1. Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek, 23-5 1/4
2. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 22-9 1/4
3. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 22-0
4. Christian Langford, Buford, 21-7 1/4
5. K.J. Bolden, Buford, 21-6 3/4
6. Langston Agee, Mill Creek, 21-0
7. Luciano Odales, Collins Hill, 20-9 1/4
8. John Boyd, Dacula, 20-5
Triple jump
1. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 44-11 3/4
2. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 43-9 3/4
3. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 43-0
4. Luciano Odales, Collins Hill, 41-11 1/2
5. Aiden Addy, Dacula, 41-3 1/4
6. Christoff Solano, Central Gwinnett, 39-2
7. Xavion Alcenat, Mountain View, 39-1 3/4
8. Kaden Christy, Collins Hill, 38-10 1/2
Discus
1. Donningtun Walters, Mill Creek, 157-0
2. Jeremiah Schine, Mill Creek, 132-9
3. Jack Talley, Buford, 128-11
4. Marcus Rasberry, Buford, 124-11
5. Kevin Smith, Dacula, 122-0
6. Jaden Marlin, Central Gwinnett, 121-1
7. Joshua Martinez, Dacula, 119-10
8. Sebastien Arano, Buford, 117-4
Shot put
1. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 47-9 1/2
2. Paul Mubenga, Buford, 47-2 1/2
3. Emanuel Marshall, Mill Creek, 46-8
4. Devin Ancrum, Mill Creek, 45-4
5. Jaden Marlin, Central Gwinnett, 44-2 3/4
6. Daverin Geralds, Collins Hill, 43-10 1/2
7. Rane Edibiokpo, Central Gwinnett, 43-4 1/4
8. William Tynes, Central Gwinnett, 42-9 1/4
1,600
1. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 4:26.57
2. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 4:35.75
3. Gavin Mathieu, Mill Creek, 4:39.64
4. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 4:39.85
5. Holden Cammarata, Mill Creek, 4:44.57
6. Colby Polhemus, Buford, 4:46.14
7. Carter Hales, Buford, 4:52.87
8. Jacob Niles, Dacula, 4:57.59
400
1. Ervin Pearson, Buford, 47.46
2. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 48.31
3. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 48.93
4. Alexander Knight, Buford, 49.29
5. Ethan Ervin, Buford, 49.60
6. Isaac Nyenabo, Dacula, 50.43
7. Jared Moore, Mountain View, 51.20
8. Harper Davis, Mountain View, 51.33
3,200 relay
1. Mill Creek, 8:22.99
2. Buford, 8:25.03
3. Dacula, 8:31.11
4. Mountain View, 8:39.89
5. Collins Hill, 8:48.34
6. Central Gwinnett, 9:10.24
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Mill Creek, 196
2. Buford, 166
3. Dacula, 157
4. Mountain View, 85
5. Central Gwinnett, 39
6. Collins Hill, 31
800
1. Elliann McIntosh, Central Gwinnett, 2:28.07
2. Kirlan-Loryn Williams, Mill Creek, 2:28.61
3. Summer Castorri, Buford, 2:31.28
4. Hannah Williamson, Mill Creek, 2:34.17
5. Cameron Perry, Buford, 2:38.70
6. Alaiya James, Mountain View, 2:38.76
7. Hana Tricic, Mill Creek, 2:41.06
8. Mackenzie Jennings, Mountain View, 2:44.14
300 hurdles
1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 47.08
2. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 47.32
3. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 47.68
4. Jada Belle, Mountain View, 50.62
5. Breann Miller, Dacula, 50.83
6. Taylor Figures, Mill Creek, 51.46
7. Dallis Doss, Central Gwinnett, 52.47
8. Kamilah Medina, Mill Creek, 54.09
400 relay
1. Buford, 49.28
2. Dacula, 49.38
3. Mill Creek, 49.61
4. Mountain View, 50.70
5. Central Gwinnett, 54.68
100
1. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 12.35
2. Kirsten Wright, Mill Creek, 12.67
3. Dominique Brown, Buford, 12.75
4. Keira Philpot, Mountain View, 12.81
5. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 12.81
6. Faith Okafor, Dacula, 12.85
7. Sewa Olukoya, Dacula, 12.87
8. Tavye Borders, Buford, 12.92
100 hurdles
1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 14.24
2. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 14.54
3. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 15.79
4. Jaydice Long, Dacula, 16.58
5. Taylor Figures, Mill Creek, 16.77
6. Jordan Lord, Buford, 16.91
7. Kinsley Jenkinson, Buford, 17.49
8. Tejana Byron, Dacula, 17.72
3,200
1. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 11:30.22
2. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 12:12.00
3. Natalie Vasquez, Mill Creek, 13:11.73
4. Abby Wood, Buford, 13:23.02
5. Madison Fiorini, Dacula, 14:46.25
6. Katelyn Getchey, Collins Hill, 15:05.65
7. Mia Stripling, Mountain View, 15:21.69
8. Samantha Carrera, Dacula, 15:47.79
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 4:08.59
2. Mill Creek, 4:11.51
3. Dacula, 4:19.40
4. Collins Hill, 4:22.03
5. Central Gwinnett, 4:26.98
6. Mountain View, 4:26.99
200
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 24.96
2. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 25.73
3. Dominique Brown, Buford, 26.31
4. Faith Okafor, Dacula, 26.83
5. Kayla Dozier, Dacula, 26.87
6. Sewa Olukoya, Dacula, 27.02
7. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 27.15
8. Payton Hill, Mill Creek, 27.60
800 relay
1. Buford, 1:45.27
2. Dacula, 1:47.93
3. Mill Creek, 1:48.42
4. Mountain View, 1:49.20
5. Collins Hill, 1:50.68
6. Central Gwinnett, 1:52.50
High jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6
2. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-2
3. Breann Miller, Dacula, 5-2
4. Landyn Williams, Mill Creek, 5-0
5. Zara Rowell, Central Gwinnett, 4-10
6. Jada Scott, Collins Hill, 4-10
7. Ava Oldman, Mill Creek, 4-8
7. Imani Fields, Mill Creek, 4-8
Pole vault
1. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-9
2. Sarah Lamb, Mill Creek, 7-9
3. Shayna Santorelli, Buford, 7-9
4. Addison Ort, Mill Creek, 6-9
5. Emily Goodman, Dacula, 6-3
Long jump
1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-1 3/4
2. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 17-9 1/4
3. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 17-5
4. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 17-1
5. Elliann McIntosh, Central Gwinnett, 16-8
6. Kionna Chance, Mill Creek, 15-10 1/4
7. Destiny Pelham, Mill Creek, 15-10 1/4
8. Sahriyah Anderson, Central Gwinnett, 15-9
Triple jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 39-4 3/4
2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 38-2 1/4
3. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 36-10
4. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 36-8 3/4
5. Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, 36-1 1/2
6. Amiyah Drummond, Dacula, 34-4 1/2
7. Sarah Woody, Mill Creek, 32-11
8. Jaime Shelton, Mountain View, 31-6 1/2
Discus
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 136-3
2. Asia Bryant, Dacula, 108-9
3. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 102-11
4. Mya Rasberry, Buford, 102-10
5. Brynlee Keys, Mill Creek, 88-7
6. Laila Reeves, Mountain View, 84-0
7. Kai Brown, Collins Hill, 80-10 1/2
8. Ava Woolery, Buford, 80-0
Shot put
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 43-6
2. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 35-9 3/4
3. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 35-3 3/4
4. Laila Reeves, Mountain View, 34-7 1/4
5. Asia Bryant, Dacula, 34-3 3/4
6. Zion Moore, Collins Hill, 33-11 3/4
7. Brynlee Keys, Mill Creek, 33-0
8. Kai Brown, Collins Hill, 32-1 1/4
1,600
1. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 5:13.66
2. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 5:41.35
3. Hayden Bailey, Buford, 5:48.09
4. Abby Wood, Buford, 5:50.73
5. Mackenzie Jennings, Mountain View, 5:51.30
6. Lilly Kate Cropp, Mill Creek, 5:56.62
7. Katelyn Getchey, Collins Hill, 6:25.42
8. Samantha Carrera, Dacula, 6:27.48
400
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 56.36
2. Sydney Munson, Collins Hill, 1:01.17
3. Karrene Howard, Mill Creek, 1:01.60
4. Elliann McIntosh, Central Gwinnett, 1:01.90
5. Arianna Thomas, Buford, 1:02.42
6. Ayla Husby, Mill Creek, 1:02.45
7. Zara Rowell, Central Gwinnett, 1:03.19
8. Faith Okafor, Dacula, 1:04.14
3,200 relay
1. Buford, 10:25.69
2. Dacula, 11:12.73
3. Mill Creek, 11:13.42
4. Mountain View, 11:57.87
