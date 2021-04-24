HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s Emily Guy and Jacari Simpson won two events each Friday, helping Mill Creek’s track and field teams to a sweep of the Region 8-AAAAAAA championships.
Guy won both the girls distance races, and Simpson was first in both the boys hurdles for the Hawks, who won 11 other events at the meet.
Mill Creek won the girls meet with 192 points, 30 ahead of runner-up Peachtree Ridge. North Gwinnett (127) was third, followed by Mountain View (89) and Collins Hill (66). The host Hawks won the boys championship with 183.5 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Mountain View’s 137 and third-place Collins Hill’s 134. North’s boys had 104.5 points and Collins Hill had 66.
Guy’s first-place times were 5 minutes, 27.07 seconds in the 1,600 and 11:44.28 in the 3,200 — they were the only two individual running wins for the Hawks, though they did take first in the 3,200 relay in 10:21.47. The Mill Creek girls posted four victories in the field events, including a sweep of the throws from Delrose Lekeaka (shot put, 34 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and Emily Chandler (discus, 109-8). Adrianna Pelham won the triple jump (35-9 1/2) and Dallis Goodnight won the long jump (17-6).
Peachtree Ridge’s girls made a huge push in the running events behind Tamiia Fuller’s wins in the 100 (11.91) and 200 (24.08), along with victories in the 400 relay (47.43) and 1,600 relay (4:04.78). The Lions also got individual wins from Sydney Augmon in the 800 (2:26.38) and Trinity Marshall in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
Mountain View’s girls region champions were A’Mya Stripling in the 400 (59.14) and Eliza Bidwell in the high jump (5-4). North’s champs were Sierra Harrison in the 300 hurdles (48.49) and Kellyn Posey in the pole vault (9-6).
Simpson won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.66 and the 300 hurdles in 40.45, and the Mill Creek boys also picked up first-place showings from Lance Wells in the 800 (1:57.90), Ethan Nordman in the 1,600 (4:28.35) and its 3,200 relay (8:34.92). The Hawks’ Brandon Akers was champion in the shot put (44-11).
North’s Aaron Brebnor and Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher were double-winners in the boys meet. Brebnor swept the sprints with a time of 11.09 in the 100 and 22.19 in the 200, while Fisher won the long jump (21-3) and the triple jump (44-3 1/2).
Second-place Mountain View won the 1,600 relay (3:26.53) and the Bears’ Methias Carter was first in the 400 (48.95). North’s boys had two more event winners to join Brebnor’s crowns — Michael Maron in the 3,200 (9:44.67) and Nicholas Rivord in the pole vault (12-6).
Collins Hill’s Jaylen George was region champion in the discus (131-4) and the Eagles’ 400 relay won in 42.98. Peachtree Ridge’s Korey Walton won the high jump at 6-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Region 8-AAAAAAA Championships
At Mill Creek
Boys
Team standings
1. Mill Creek, 183.5
2. Mountain View, 137
3. Collins Hill, 134
4. North Gwinnett, 104.5
5. Collins Hill, 66
100
1. Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 11.09
2. Mossiah Carter, Mountain View, 11.14
3. Adrian Rivas, Collins Hill, 11.30
4. Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, 11.33
5. Jonathan Torres, Mill Creek, 11.39
6. Aidan Knight, Peachtree Ridge, 11.40
7. Michael Cruise, North Gwinnett, 11.41
8. Christian Harris, Collins Hill, 11.45
200
1. Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 22.19
2. Mathias Carter, Mountain View, 22.50
3. Jeremiah Colbert, Peachtree Ridge, 22.56
4. Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, 22.82
5. Eric Jones, Mountain View, 22.93
6. Adrian Rivas, Collins Hill, 23.10
7. Brandon Brown, Collins Hill, 23.16
8. Michael Cruise, North Gwinnett, 23.52
400
1. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 48.95
2. Zyon Davis, Mountain View, 51.73
3. Lamarcus Brand, Mountain View, 52.52
4. Kevin Phillips, Mill Creek, 52.55
5. Tremaine Sephus, Collins Hill, 52.64
6. Winston Chung, Peachtree Ridge, 53.25
7. Jerry Lopez, Mill Creek, 53.59
8. Michael Clifford, North Gwinnett, 53.68
800
1. Lance Wells, Mill Creek, 1:57.90
2. Vino Glover, Collins Hill, 1:59.76
3. Jorge Becerra, Mountain View, 2:01.44
4. Caleb Carrillo de Albornoz, Mill Creek, 2:01.59
5. Matthew Drane, North Gwinnett, 2:01.91
6. Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett, 2:03.45
7. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 2:04.90
8. Marcus Lasey, Mountian View, 2:08.79
1,600
1. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 4:28.35
2. Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, 4:30.05
3. Joseph Kim, Mill Creek, 4:34.11
4. Aldi Susanto, Peachtree Ridge, 4:36.67
5. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 4:40.29
6. Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek, 4:46.84
7. Marcus Lasey, Mountain View, 4:50.26
8. Camron Gaddis, Collins Hill, 5:02.06
3,200
1. Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, 9:44.67
2. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 9:46.80
3. Aidan Van Derhei, Mill Creek, 9:49.48
4. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 9:51.86
5. Will Collett, North Gwinnett, 10:20.02
6. Will Ort, Mill Creek, 10:33.54
7. Aldi Susanto, Peachtree Ridge, 10:40.97
8. Henry Maddox, North Gwinnett, 10:41.95
110 hurdles
1. Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 14.66
2. Naseem Triplett, Mill Creek, 15.99
3. Silas Goolsby, Mill Creek, 16.20
4. Corbitt Maggert, Mountain View, 18.73
5. DeManie Alexander, Mountain View, 19.47
6. Tim Booker, Mountain View, 20.91
300 hurdles
1. Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 40.45
2. Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, 42.37
3. Lamarcus Brand, Mountain View, 42.46
4. Austin Freer, Mill Creek, 42.60
5. Terell Battle, Mountain View, 43.47
6. Austin Johnson, Collins Hill, 43.76
7. Silas Goolsby, Mill Creek, 44.96
8. Corbitt Maggert, Mountain View, 45.10
400 relay
1. Collins Hill, 42.98
2. Mountain View, 43.01
3. Peachtree Ridge, 43.35
4. North Gwinnett, 43.63
5. Mill Creek, 43.75
1,600 relay
1. Mountain View, 3:26.53
2. Collins Hill, 3:27.62
3. Peachtree Ridge, 3:36.25
4. Mill Creek, 3:41.79
3,200 relay
1. Mill Creek, 8:34.92
2. North Gwinnett, 8:46.77
3. Mountain View, 9:02.33
4. Peachtree Ridge, 9:13.54
5. Collins Hill, 9:21.93
High jump
1. Korey Walton, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2
2. Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, 6-0
3. Walique Doyle, Collins Hill, 6-0
4. Fahim Dorsey, Collins Hill, 5-8
5. Tye Green, Mill Creek, 5-8
6. Kendall Johnson, North Gwinnett, 5-8
7. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 5-6
Pole vault
1. Nicholas Rivord, North Gwinnett, 12-6
2. Joshua Murzello, North Gwinnett, 12-0
3. Owen Anderson, Mill Creek, 12-0
4. John Pennebaker, Mill Creek, 11-6
5. Winston Chung, Peachtree Ridge, 11-0
6. Trevor Coning, North Gwinnett, 10-6
7. David Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 9-6
8. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 8-6
Long jump
1. Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, 21-3
2. Tye Green, Mill Creek, 20-6 1/2
3. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 19-10 1/2
4. Christian Harris, Collins Hill, 19-9 3/4
5. Tylar Lavender, North Gwinnett, 19-0
6. Austin Freer, Mill Creek, 18-9 1/2
7. Boubacar Diallo, Collins Hill, 18-8 1/2
8. Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, 18-6
Triple jump
1. Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, 44-3 1/2
2. Tye Green, Mill Creek, 39-6 1/2
3. Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, 39-6 1/2
4. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 37-8 1/4
5. M.J. Wantuadi, Mountain View, 36-10 1/2
6. Connor Nixon, Mill Creek, 36-6
7. Austin Johnson, Collins Hill, 35-8 1/4
Shot put
1. Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, 44-11
2. Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill, 42-2 1/2
3. Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill, 40-5
4. Joel Joseph, North Gwinnett, 40-1
5. Kyle Turley, Mill Creek, 39-11 1/2
6. Davis Hamilton, Collins Hill, 39-6
7. Tre Smith, Peachtree Ridge, 39-4 1/2
8. Kaise Hill, Mountain View, 38-1 1/4
Discus
1. Jaylen George, Collins Hill, 131-4
2. David Reyes, Collins Hill, 126-3
3. Bryce Bothwell, Mill Creek, 117-0
4. Daniel Navas, North Gwinnett, 113-7
5. Blake Jones, Mountain View, 112-5
6. Declan Mears, Peachtree Ridge, 110-5
7. Lucas Kulig, Collins Hill, 109-10
8. Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, 109-0
Girls
Team standings
1. Mill Creek, 192
2. Peachtree Ridge, 162
3. North Gwinnett, 127
4. Mountain View, 89
5. Collins Hill, 66
100
1. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 11.91
2. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 12.23
3. Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 12.60
4. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 12.61
5. Devyn McMichael, North Gwinnett, 12.76
6. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 12.80
7. Zyia Coleman, Collins Hill, 13.08
8. Kamryn Munson, Collins Hill, 13.13
200
1. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 24.08
2. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 25.62
3. Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 25.76
4. A’Mya Stripling, Mountain View, 25.93
5. Devyn McMichael, North Gwinnett, 25.95
6. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 26.16
7. Zyia Coleman, Collins Hill, 26.69
8. Kamryn Munson, Collins Hill, 27.14
400
1. A’Mya Stripling, Mountain View, 59.14
2. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 59.92
3. Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge, 1:00.02
4. Amber Elder, Collins Hill, 1:00.90
5. Kendalyn McBride, Peachtree Ridge, 1:01.06
6. Jailynn Bryant, Mill Creek, 1:02.75
7. Jasmine Sanchez, Mill Creek, 1:03.39
8. Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, 1:04.68
800
1. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:26.38
2. Sacha Brickey, North Gwinnett, 2:29.57
3. Joycelyn Tifrea, Mill Creek, 2:29.65
4. Amber Elder, Collins Hill, 2:29.68
5. Abigail Snyder, North Gwinnett, 2:31.04
6. Jordyn Purnell, Mill Creek, 2:35.43
7. Catherine Vaughn, Peachtree Ridge, 2:37.22
8. Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, 2:39.64
1,600
1. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 5:27.07
2. Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett, 5:29.11
3. Reese Robertson, North Gwinnett, 5:29.93
4. Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek, 5:30.22
5. Kallie Henderson, Mountain View, 5:34.70
6. Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge, 5:35.09
7. Jewel Lewis, North Gwinnett, 5:42.75
8. Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, 5:45.15
3,200
1. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 11:44.28
2. Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett, 11:46.79
3. Reese Robertson, North Gwinnett, 11:54.80
4. Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek, 12:08.61
5. Kallie Henderson, Mountain View, 12:12.39
6. Jewel Lewis, North Gwinnett, 12:24.09
7. Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge, 12:43.82
8. Jade Jacobazzi, Mill Creek, 13:02.40
100 hurdles
1. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 15.70
2. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 16.22
3. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 16.29
4. Tremya Jackson, Collins Hill, 18.24
5. Shannon Ojong, Collins Hill, 18.93
6. Ahmari Braden, Mountain View, 19.47
7. Meagan Turner, Peachtree Ridge, 20.36
8. Hana O’Hagan, Mill Creek, 21.13
300 hurdles
1. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 48.49
2. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 49.25
3. Kierra Philpot, Mountain View, 50.54
4. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 50.58
5. Shannon Ojong, Collins Hill, 50.71
6. Ahmari Braden, Mountain View, 51.53
7. Tremya Jackson, Collins Hill, 51.95
8. Autumn Huff, Mountain View, 53.13
400 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 47.43
2. Mill Creek, 48.53
3. North Gwinnett, 49.59
4. Collins Hill, 50.88
1,600 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 4:04.78
2. Mill Creek, 4:13.51
3. Mountain View, 4:13.78
4. Collins Hill, 4:26.33
5. North Gwinnett, 4:41.37
3,200 relay
1. Mill Creek, 10:21.47
2. North Gwinnett, 10:48.23
3. Peachtree Ridge, 11:26.37
4. Mountain View, 11:56.93
High jump
1. Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, 5-4
2. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 5-4
3. Julisa Acosta, Mill Creek, 5-2
4. Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge, 5-2
5. Jada Scott, Collins Hill, 4-8
6. Ava Oldman, Mill Creek, 4-8
7. Oliviah Muffuletto, Collins Hill, 4-8
8. Makinsie Mitchell, Mill Creek, 4-8
Pole vault
1. Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett, 9-6
2. Camille Barron, Mill Creek, 9-0
3. Maya Martin, Mill Creek, 8-6
4. Lindi Jacobazzi, Mill Creek, 8-0
5. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 7-6
6. Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge, 7-6
7. Eva Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 7-6
8. Jenna Glynn, North Gwinnett, 7-0
Long jump
1. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 17-6
2. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 16-9 3/4
3. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 16-0
4. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 15-8 3/4
5. Jayla Sessions, Peachtree Ridge, 14-6
6. Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, 14-3 1/2
7. Sanaa Miller, North Gwinnett, 13-11 1/2
8. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 13-10 3/4
Triple jump
1. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 35-9 1/2
2. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 35-3 1/2
3. Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, 34-8 1/2
4. Sanaa Butler, North Gwinnett, 31-7
5. Terin Butler, Mill Creek, 30-11
6. Jaime Shelton, Mountain View, 29-9 1/2
7. Chinomso Duruibe, Mountain View, 28-1
Shot put
1. Delrose Lekeaka, Mill Creek, 34-8 3/4
2. Kayce Dorsey, Collins Hill, 33-7 1/2
3. Emily Chandler, Mill Creek, 32-7 1/2
4. Jhori Lester, Mill Creek, 31-9 3/4
5. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 31-9 1/4
6. Sarah Buchanan, Collins Hill, 29-0 1/4
7. Lauren Miller, Peachtree Ridge, 27-9
8. Aaliyah Belfon, Peachtree Ridge, 27-3 1/2
Discus
1. Emily Chandler, Mill Creek, 109-8
2. Kayce Dorsey, Collins Hill, 99-7
3. Lauren Miller, Peachtree Ridge, 96-10
4. Delrose Lekeaka, Mill Creek, 93-0
5. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 92-5
6. Kira Cousin, North Gwinnett, 87-6
7. Ryleigh Pierson, Mill Creek, 87-2
8. Heather Scott, North Gwinnett, 85-4
