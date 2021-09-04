urgent Mill Creek boys cross country wins title at Starr's Mill From Staff Reports Sep 4, 2021 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ethan Nordman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mill Creek boys won Saturday’s AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Cross Country Meet in Fayetteville.The Hawks took first with 88 points, while Decatur was second at 124, led by a fourth-place run from Ethan Nordman. Nordman finished in 15 minutes, 44 seconds.He was backed up by teammates Shazaba Rashid (16th, 16:22), Luke Kalarickal (17th, 16:26), Jacob Peters (16:35) and Joseph Kim (26th, 16:36). Dacula was 10th in the boys standings behind Hayden Squires (29th, 16:41).Mill Creek’s girls finished fourth in the team standings with 170 points. Their top finisher was Emily Guy in 10th (19:31), while Kathryn Scales also finished in the top 30 (26th, 20:14).Hebron Christian's Brooke Browning, running as an individual, was 13th in the girls race in 19:36, and Dacula's Karsyn Rodney was 24th in 20:11. 