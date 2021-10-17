WHITESBURG — The Mill Creek boys cross country team emerged from a difficult field to win the Coach Wood Invitational on Saturday at the McIntosh Nature Preserve.
The Hawks, who won the challenging competition for the first time, finished with 142 points, five ahead of runner-up Decatur, in the Championship Division. They also set a new team average record at 16 minutes, 10 seconds.
Ethan Nordman led the Hawks with a 10th-place finish in 15:44. He was backed up by Jake Peters (20th, 15:58), Shahzeb Rashid (42nd, 16:21), Luke Kalarickal (46th, 16:23) and Joseph Kim (51st, 16:25).
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was second in the Championship Division in 15:18, and Archer’s Miles Ferguson placed seventh in 15:26.
Brookwood’s boys were 15th and the North Gwinnett boys were 19th behind a 24th-place finish from Yianni Pothoulakis (16:05).
In the girls’ Championship Division, North was 15th, Brookwood was 16th, Parkview was 17th and Mill Creek was 18th.
Norcross’ Kyra Andrews was the top local girls finisher, taking 11th in 18:42.
Parkview’s Haley Primm took 18th (18:53), Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer finished 20th (18:58), Mill Creek’s Emily Guy was 27th (19:13), Parkview’s Emma Geaney was 31st (19:25) and Archer’s Emily Cragin was 33rd (19:17).
