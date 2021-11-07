From wire to wire, the Mill Creek boys cross country team was Georgia’s best.
The Hawks backed up their season-long No. 1 ranking Saturday in Carrollton by winning the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the second in program history (the first was 2012). They survived a major challenge from runner-up Marietta to win by two points, 102-104.
“It just means the world to them,” Mill Creek boys coach Andy Christie said of his team. “This group of seven we have, five are seniors, so they really wanted to end it by going out on top. To be undefeated in Georgia (this season) and just to handle the pressure of being No. 1 all season long and getting the job done at state means a lot to them and it means a lot to me.”
Senior Ethan Nordman was the team’s top finisher in third at 16 minutes, 11 seconds, trailing only Denmark’s Ethan Ashley (15:45) and Marietta’s James May (16:09). The Hawks backed up Nordman’s finish with junior Luke Kalarickal (19th, 17:02), senior Shahzeb Rashid (24th, 17:08), senior Joseph Kim (26th, 17:10), senior Jake Peters (36th, 17:22), sophomore Eli Griggs (46th, 17:34) and senior Will Ort (49th, 17:35).
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Nordman said. “It took a long time of just grinding and building as a team. We had ups and downs, but just to be able to bring it home for the school is amazing. In 7A, that means a whole lot because there’s a lot of really stiff competition. We’re so happy to bring it back for the school.”
Mill Creek also brought the championship back to Gwinnett County, where it resided for so many years. The county won the boys state title in Georgia’s largest classification 14 straight years from 2000 to 2013, but Cobb, Forsyth and Fulton teams have ruled the division until the Hawks’ win Saturday.
“That’s one thing I am proud of, being Gwinnett’s first boys title since 2013,” Christie said. “We’re happy to bring it back to Gwinnett.”
The championship wouldn’t have happened without some clutch maneuvering from the Mill Creek runners throughout the race, including a late pass by Nordman with around 400 meters left. That’s when he overtook Parkview senior Caden Hall, who ran a great race himself and placed fourth in 16:17.
“That was the best run of (Nordman’s) career,” Christie said. “I’m just so proud of him. He had a great region meet, but he was by himself in that one. I knew if he ran smart and bided his time, it would pay off. He tied the best individual finish for boys in school history with third. … Ethan’s been so dedicated and led us as a captain and a runner.”
Some of the Hawks’ most important passes were made by Peters, the all-important fifth and final scorer. He lost his shoe in the first 100 meters when another runner in the pack stepped on the back of his shoe, and he ran from there with one shoe.
“I was in the middle of the pack so there was no hope for me to try to get (the shoe) back,” Peters said. “It would not be smart for me to try to get it back because I was a scoring team member and I had to be out there. … I couldn’t let anything stop me from getting the state championship for the team.”
It wasn’t the ideal time or the best finish for Peters, who was 15th at state as a junior and had high hopes for this year before dealing with an extended injury, but his importance can’t be understated. His teammates could sense that he was unhappy with his placement, but they knew how vital his gutsy run was to the cause.
“At the end of the day, (Peters) passed like eight kids in the last 200 meters,” Nordman said. “If he decided to give up and not do that, we wouldn’t have won.”
The effort paid off with a championship trophy, a sweet reward for Peters’ comeback from injury.
“Jake ended track early with a stress reaction in his hip, so he ran county and he was done (last spring),” Christie said. “He spent the last seven months cross training and slowly getting back into running. He was on crutches in April and couldn’t run. He got back and then (Saturday) a half mile into his race he lost his shoe and ran 2 1/2 miles without one of his shoes. The last straightaway he passed about five or six boys and we only won by two points.”
Brookwood gave Gwinnett a second top-10 team, finishing eighth at 229. The Broncos were led by Charlie Thomas (14th, 16:55), Jonah Harper (35th, 17:21), Carter Dehnke (44th, 17:30), Peyton Harley (62nd, 17:52), Marshall Bray (83rd, 18:10) and Kingsley Doyle (87th, 18:15). North Gwinnett was 11th behind Yianni Pothoulakis (17th, 16:58), Will Collett (60th, 17:48), Matthew Drane (68th, 17:58), Cole Hambacker (74th, 18:00) and Henry Maddox (77th, 18:03).
Hall led Parkview to 13th, getting support from teammates Martin Robles (56th, 17:43), Jack Holcomb (66th, 17:57) and David Garcia (98th, 18:28). Archer’s Steven McCartney also was one of Gwinnett’s best individuals — the junior was eighth in 16:43. The Tigers were 16th in the team standings with McCartney and Zach Szanti (90th, 18:22) leading the way.
Collins Hill was 21st with top finishers Camron Gaddis (67th, 17:58) and Marc Petrucci (84th, 18:11), and Discovery was 23rd behind Alex Cantero (82nd, 18:10) and Xavier Cantero (89th, 18:20). Irving Murueta (75th, 18:00) helped Norcross to 24th, Peachtree Ridge was 27th and Grayson was 31st. Duluth’s Shaw Maguire, competing as an individual qualifier, was 99th in 18:29.
But the AAAAAAA boys meet, much like the season as a whole, was ruled by Mill Creek.
“After the track season we had this spring, (the runners) started talking about having a shot (to win state in cross country) and we told them we had a shot, but we had to put the work in,” Christie said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked and more.”
