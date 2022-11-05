CARROLLTON — The defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek boys cross country team led Gwinnett in Friday’s state championship meet with a sixth-place finish.
The Hawks, paced by Luke Kalarickal’s ninth-place finish, were sixth with 176 points, and they were joined in the top 10 by Brookwood, which was 10th at 268. Collins Hill senior Marc Petrucci was Gwinnett’s top individual finisher in sixth overall.
Brookwood led the girls team standings among local teams in seventh place at 223 behind Allie Wardle, who was the top Gwinnett girls finisher. Wardle was ninth in 19 minutes, 57.07 seconds.
Kalarickal, who finished in 17:07.83, gave the Mill Creek boys a top-10 showing, and teammate Gavin Mathieu was close behind in 17th at 17:22.91. They were backed up by teammates Dylan Lucas (42nd, 17:54.30), Tanner Tucker (48th, 17:58.39) and Jack Tillman (65th, 18:18.89).
Brookwood’s boys got into the top 10 with Charlie Thomas leading the way in 13th at 17:19.61. The Broncos’ other top runners were Alexander Thompson (43rd, 17:55.82), Peyton Harley (66th, 18:20.04), Truitt Fowler (67th, 18:20.87) and Carter Dehnke (84th, 18:34.60). Parkview’s boys were 11th behind Jack Holcomb (37th 17:50.64), Kadin McAllister (41st, 17:51.86), David Garcia (44th 17:55.97), Abel Bizu (82nd, 18:34.53) and Solomon Mussie (95th, 18:49.96).
Dacula’s boys took 12th with Chance Jones (40th, 17:51.75), Austin Jugenheimer (60th, 18:14.36), Jacob Niles (61st, 18:15.07), Corbin Squires (76th, 18:29.86) and Ryan Johnson (96th, 18:51.60) leading the way. Petrucci’s sixth-place run in 16:51.89 led Collins Hill to 13th, though Jameson Pifer (34th 17:48.17) and Truth Mattison (86th, 18:37.91) also had good showings.
Carter Hales (58th 18:12.24) and James Hales (89th, 18:40.47) helped Buford’s boys to 16th, and Archer’s boys were 18th behind Jonah Ferguson (55th, 18:09.12) and Steven McCartney (80th, 18:33.61). Haydn Hermansen (49th, 17:58.49) and Henry Maddox (98th, 18:53.53) led North Gwinnett’s boys to 19th. Duluth’s Danial Hazeem (57th, 18:11.39) and Shaw Maguire (90th, 18:41.59) also had top-100 finishes.
In the girls meet, Brookwood led the way in seventh behind Wardle’s top finish. She was supported by teammates Macy Felton (28th 21:00.37), Jillian Rovie (51st, 21:42.38), Izzie Rhodes (68th, 22:18.26) and Trinity Thurman (71st, 22:26.35).
Gwinnett had four additional girls teams finish in the top 15 — Parkview in 11th, Mill Creek in 12th, Norcross in 13th and North in 14th.
Haley Primm (40th, 21:24.95), Zhari Maxineau (60th, 22:05.38), Citlali Diaz (64th, 22:14.78), Jordan Seymour (66th, 22:17.47), Hiyab Gebreyohannes (74th, 22:31.03) and Aubrey Bailey (81st, 22:44.35) led the way for Parkview. Mill Creek was led by Evelyn Schlitz (18th, 20:33.30), Jewel Wells (21st, 20:39.71), Hannah Williamson (86th, 22:53.28), Sarah Chau (96th, 23:16.55) and Natalie Vasquez (98th, 23:19.77).
Emily Rodriguez finished 12th at 20:09.20 to lead Norcross, which also got good runs from Kyra Andrews (35th, 21:15.40), Elkin Regina (75th, 22:33.86) and Alexa Foster (88th, 22:54.40). Tori Meyer took 16th (20:19.68) to power the North girls, whose other top runners were Kate Lewis (54th 21:50.96), Avery Sams (67th, 22:17.54) and Abby Dasher (99th, 23:21.02).
Peachtree Ridge was 17th behind Alitza Dennard (37th, 21:17.10), Destiny Osemwengie (57th, 21:56.86) and Laney Pierce (100th, 23:22.30). Buford’s girls were 19th led by Abby Wood (76th, 22:37.34) and Addison Steinbrecher (94th, 23:12.49).
Duluth’s Kailtyn Park (53rd, 21:50.11) and Archer’s Emily Cragin (63rd, 22:08.39) also had top individual finishes.
