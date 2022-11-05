DSC_7661.JPG

Brookwood's Allie Wardle on the podium at the Class AAAAAAA State Cross Country Championships.

 Andrew Weathers

CARROLLTON — The defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek boys cross country team led Gwinnett in Friday’s state championship meet with a sixth-place finish.

The Hawks, paced by Luke Kalarickal’s ninth-place finish, were sixth with 176 points, and they were joined in the top 10 by Brookwood, which was 10th at 268. Collins Hill senior Marc Petrucci was Gwinnett’s top individual finisher in sixth overall.

Recommended for you