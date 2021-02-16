HOSCHTON — Nearly six minutes into the Mill Creek boys basketball team’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament opener, the hosts had just one basket and a nine-point deficit.
The Hawks slowly overcame that sluggish start and held on for a 36-33 win over Mountain View on Monday, securing a return to the state playoffs after a two-year absence. Mill Creek (8-10) won for the third time this season against rival Mountain View after 60-59 and 60-50 wins in the regular season.
“It’s always hard to play a team for a third time,” Mill Creek boys coach David Allen said. “They’re going to do something different and they did a good job tweaking their stuff and they played harder than we did in the first quarter. I think once we settled down and responded, after being down nine, throughout the course of the game we outscored them by 12.
“We had spurts where we played decent, but for the most part we just didn’t have our best game. We didn’t play very well. We’re fortunate. I’m tickled to death to get a win. To get in the state tournament, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
The deficit was still eight points when Mill Creek’s Nate Finch made a 3-pointer with a second left in the first quarter. The teams combined for only 11 second-quarter points as the Hawks scratched back to 16-16 at halftime.
The hosts went on a quick 6-0 run and never trailed for the remainder of the game. However, the Bears kept within striking distance.
Mountain View trailed 34-31 with just under a minute left when Mill Creek’s Jonathan Taylor took a charge.
“J.T. took a big charge late, which was huge,” Allen said. “Although he didn’t have his best game, he did something we needed him to do late to secure the win.”
Mill Creek didn’t turn the play into points, though, and Mountain View’s K.T. Sherman scored with 31 seconds left, trimming the deficit to 34-33.
The Bears pressured Mill Creek guard Trajen Greco (six assists, four rebounds), but the freshman found Bryson Taylor open under the basket for a layup with 15 seconds left. Taylor finished with six points, all in the second half.
Mountain View’s Chance Boothe got off a 3-pointer just before time expired, but it was off the mark.
“The game tonight was ugly,” Allen said. “We were fortunate to come out on top. I’m proud of them for that.”
Nick Jacobs led Mill Creek with a game-high 11 points, and Finch added five points and five rebounds.
Boothe (10 points, four rebounds), Jayden Edison (nine points, four rebounds) and A.J. Robertson (seven points) led the Mountain View scoring.
