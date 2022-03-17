Longtime Gwinnett basketball coach David Allen, the head boys coach at Mill Creek, announced his retirement Thursday.
Allen has coached high school basketball for 32 years, the bulk of it in Gwinnett. He has led the Mill Creek boys program since the 2015-16 season. He plans to continue as golf coach and math teacher for the Hawks for the 2022-23 school year before retiring fully from education.
“I feel blessed to have been able to perform my duties as head boys basketball coach here at Mill Creek for the past seven seasons,” Allen said. “From the top of the admin team, (principal) Jason Lane, to all of the tremendous coaches that I have had the pleasure to work with, I can say with 100 percent certainty, is the most dedicated, supportive and professional group of individuals that you will find in any school building.
“I would like to thank the late Tommy Stringer (former Loganville High athletic director) for taking a chance on me in 1999 and providing me with an opportunity as a young, first-year head coach. I would also like to thank Tally Johnson and Gary Long for allowing me to continue at Central Gwinnett and Mill Creek High Schools, respectively. The coaching fraternity is real, and this job has provided me with lifelong friendships and bonds that will never be broken. Fellow coaches that I have had the privilege of competing against, my assistant coaches over the years, the countless number of players that have passed through the locker-room, and coaches across all high school sports that I have been blessed to cross paths with are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of relationships that have formed and strengthened over the years.”
Allen, a 1986 Berkmar grad, was previously boys head coach at Central Gwinnett, which he took to the 2009-10 Final Four, for nine years and at Loganville for five seasons. Prior to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant at Brookwood, where he worked for Eddie Martin, and at Berkmar.
Between Central and Mill Creek, he took a hiatus from coaching to watch his daughter’s final two years of high school athletics, working with Sam Allen at Blue Collar Basketball during that span.
“Thirty-two years of coaching basketball has taught me many things, but above all I have learned how to navigate the roller coaster of emotions that we all go through,” Allen said. “Never let the highs bring complacency and never let the lows lead to self-doubt. Short of winning the last game of the year, I have experienced all the of the joys and sorrows that come along with being in this seat, and I wouldn't trade my career choice for anything. These experiences have played a major role in making me who I am, and I truly feel as if I have never worked a day in my life.”
