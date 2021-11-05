SUWANEE — The hangover from Mill Creek’s first loss of the football season was over quickly.
The first of Caleb Downs’ two first-half interceptions went for a touchdown on Peachtree Ridge’s second offensive snap Friday, and the Hawks rolled up 28 first-quarter points in a 42-7 victory in the regular season finale. Mill Creek (9-1), which lost to Collins Hill a week earlier, enters the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 8-AAAAAAA, and hosts West Forsyth, the No. 3 seed from 6-AAAAAAA, in the first round.
The Hawks defeated West Forsyth 38-10 on Sept. 17.
“We talked about all week long, ‘How are you going handle a loss? How are you going to respond?’” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “When you’re dealing with teenagers, you never know. And with a younger team and people starting for the first time, it was about how are we going to respond. Are we going to play our brand of football or are we going to continue to spiral? I was pleased with the way they came out here.”
Peachtree Ridge (3-7) got a stop of Mill Creek on the game’s opening possession, but Jacob Ulrich’s 48-yard punt pinned the Lions on their own 5-yard line. On their second snap, Downs jumped in front of a pass at the 9-yard line and trotted in for the game’s first score.
Mill Creek scored on its next three possessions — a 5-yard TD run by Donovan Journey, a 4-yard TD run by Joe Robinson and a 6-yard TD run from Zekai Wimby — for a 28-0 lead after a quarter.
Peachtree Ridge’s Josh Evans found Myles Abernathy for a 19-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to cap a penalty-aided drive (Mill Creek had 95 penalty yards in the first half), but the Hawks answered with a pair of TD passes from Hayden Clark. The first to Makhail Wood was 23 yards and the second one, set up by Downs’ second interception, was 30 yards to Brendan Jenkins for a 42-7 lead in the second quarter.
Neither team scored in an abbreviated second half, played entirely with a running clock.
Journey (nine rushes, 75 yards), Cam Robinson (four rushes, 37 yards), Joe Robinson (six rushes, 35 yards) and Wimby (two rushes, 22 yards) shared the Mill Creek rushing load. Clark completed 10 of 17 passes for 146 yards, and Jenkins had four catches for 59 yards.
Evans threw for 83 yards for Peachtree Ridge, which had only eight yards rushing for 91 total yards.
MILL CREEK 42, PEACHTREE RIDGE 7
Mill Creek 28 14 0 0 — 42
P-tree Ridge 0 7 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 9 interception return (Trace Butcher kick) 8:47
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 5 run (Butcher kick) 7:06
Mill Creek: Joe Robinson 4 run (Butcher kick) 3:17
Mill Creek: Zekai Wimby 6 run (Butcher kick) :00
SECOND QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Myles Abernathy 19 pass from Josh Evans (Eddie Park kick) 8:09
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 23 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) 4:43
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 30 pass from Clark (Butcher kick) 3:26
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.