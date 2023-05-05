POWDER SPRINGS — If the players on Hillgrove's baseball team don't continue playing the game for a living, perhaps they can become escape artists. With sleight of hand, a little luck and a lot of nerve, they got out of so many tight spots during the second game of their Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal series with Mill Creek it would have made Houdini proud.

Hillgrove stranded eight Mill Creek base runners over the last three innings, including a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to win Game 2, 2-1 on Thursday and forced a deciding Game 3 back in Powder Springs on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

