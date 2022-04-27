HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rallied in the second game behind the arm of Beau Brailey to defeat North Forsyth 8-2, and earn a split of their Class AAAAAAA baseball first-round playoff series Wednesday night.
The deciding game between the Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Hawks (20-11) and the Raiders (21-11) will be on Thursday. Mill Creek lost the opening game 3-2.
“I feel better winning the second game than I did after the first,” Mill Creek coach Doug Jones said. “It would have been better to play cleaner at the end. This time of year is about momentum. They had it the first game and we used what we got late in the first game and carried it into the second.”
Mill Creek broke out on top of the critical nightcap as Cole Mullins deposited a Baylor Homesley offering deep over the right field wall to lead off the top of the second. Hutch Ezell followed with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. A tapper back to Homesley by Matthew Simay advanced Ezell to third and was brought home on a sacrifice fly to right by Chandler Klein to bring the Hawks lead to 2-0.
Mill Creek increased its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Daniel Pierce doubled down the right field line to score Jacques Walker.
The runs, which were so difficult to come by for Mill Creek in Game 1, continued to flow in the sixth. Nick Hollifield reached on an error and Daniel Pierce came into run for him. With one out Ezell singled to move the runners to first and second. Simay then grounded a run scoring single through the middle which was followed by a two run double by Klein to which increased the lead to 6-0. A Hollifield sacrifice flyand an RBI double by Mullins put the finishing touches on the Hawks win in the seventh.
Even with all the run support, Brailey was masterful in the win or go home contest. The junior right-hander tossed a complete game and with one walk and struck out 10.
“Beau threw very well, “ Jones said. “We had to have a good pitching performance and luckily the bats woke up a bit.”
In the series opener, the difference was that North Forsyth converted its opportunities and Mill Creek did not. That, and the Raiders had Florida State commit Brett Barfield on the hill. Barfield tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits while fanning eight Mill Creek batters but still needed help to overcome the Hawks.
In the top of the first, Tyler Triche deposited a Sahil Patel offering just over the fence in left centerfield to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Mill Creek nearly answered in the bottom of the inning. Pierce doubled to lead off and two outs later was on third base when Mullins walked to put runners on the corners. However, Ezell grounded out to end the threat.
The Hawks also had a chance to tie the score in the bottom of the second. A one out walk to Klein and a subsequent steal of second set up a possible tying run. However, Hunter Pirkle flew out to right field and Klein was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the inning.
In the fourth, Triche drew a walk and was sacrificed to second. A slow roller up the middle off the bat of Barfield was gloved by second baseman Pierce. His throw to first, one hopped Mullins and was picked up by Patel who was backing up the play. However, Triche never hesitated on the play and scored uncontested to up the lead to 2-0.
Triche was again the catalyst in the sixth for a Raiders run. Once again drawing a walk, two singles later the lead was upped to 3-0.
Mill Creek dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. A leadoff walk to No. 9 hitter Jacques Walker was followed by a double by Pierce putting runners on second and third with no one out. Patel struck out but Nick Hollifield doubled over the left fielder’s head and Walker scored. Caleb Pierce, who was pinch running for his brother only advanced to third as both runners had to make sure the ball landed safely before advancing. Cason Engert relieved Barfield and Mullins grounded out to second scoring Caleb to draw the Hawks within 3-2. However, the rally ended when Hollifield was thrown out straying too far from third on a wild pitch.
After Mill Creek’s Ryan Thomas retired the Raiders in the top of the seventh without scoring, Engert was able to retire the side to earn the save for the Raiders.
Patel tossed six innings and allowed three hits and five walks while striking out four in taking the loss.
