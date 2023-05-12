2023_05_10_Gwinnett_Daily_GHSA_Mill_creek_vs_Parkview_Baseball_1608.jpg

Mill Creek's Matt Simay throws to first baseball during a Class AAAAAAA semifinal series at Parkview on May 10, 2023.

 Brian Bates

LILBURN — The red-hot Mill Creek Hawks had their baseball season come to an end Wednesday night in the Final Four of the state playoffs after dropping two games to top-ranked Parkview.

But regardless of coming up just short of another state finals appearance, Mill Creek and head coach Doug Jones have much to be proud of and plenty to be excited about for the future of their program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.