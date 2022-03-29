LILBURN — It has been almost two weeks since Mill Creek baseball coach Doug Jones reached a major milestone with his 500th career coaching victory.
Yet he has preferred not to talk much about it since the Hawks got him to that milestone with a 4-1 win at Brookwood back on March 16, and for some understandable reasons.
For starters, Jones has had a lot on his mind since the win, mainly preparing to deliver remarks to the Celebration of Life ceremony for late Parkview assistant coach Roy “Chief” Massey, whom the 1983 Parkview grad once played for and later coached with before embarking on his head coaching career in 1999.
Besides, the way he sees it, the milestone is more of an achievement of the current players and teams he's coaching, and all those that came before them, than it is on himself.
“I'm the wrong guy for this,” Jones, who accumulated 113 wins over six seasons at Brookwood between 1999 and 2004 before building the Mill Creek program when the school opened in the fall of 2004 and gaining 303 more wins with the Hawks, said following Sunday's ceremony at Parkview's Hugh Buchanan Field. “The numbers are great. I just cherish the relationships. … Everybody wants to win, and there's a lot of good baseball coaches in this world, and Roy would tell you, he and I are both fortunate. I was fortunate that I got to go to school (at Parkview) as a kid. He was fortunate to end up in a job like his.”
Jones was actually the second of three Georgia coaches to reach the career 500-win mark, and the third Gwinnett County coach to reach a milestone, over the past two weeks.
He joined Marist's Mike Strickland and current Parkview coach Chan Brown in becoming the 37th, 38th and 39th coaches in state history to reach 500 wins, while Buford coach Stuart Chester also posted a milestone last week with career win No. 675 after the Wolves downed Dacula last Wednesday.
However, Jones also reiterated that what he is most proud of throughout his career goes beyond mere numbers.
“At the end of the day, if we (as coaches) can just impact kids and make them better people, that's what it's about,” Jones said. “It was always about making them better.”
