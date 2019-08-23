The Georgia Swarm announced Friday the re-signing of forward Miles Thompson to a new two-year contract, as well as the return of defenseman Sawyer Howell on a one-year deal.
“We’re excited to have Miles re-signed for another two years with the Swarm. He has been an important part of our offense ever since he joined the Swarm five seasons ago,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “He has a multitude of ways to score that have resulted in numerous highlight reel goals over the years.
“With that said, his overtime goal that won the Swarm our first championship in 2017 is one that none of us will ever forget. He’s a great player and a great teammate, and we could not be happier to keep him in a Swarm uniform.”
Thompson, 28, played in every game of the 2018-19 season, the first time he has competed in every game of a season since his rookie year. He finished the regular season with 43 points (23G, 20A) and 39 loose balls. In the Swarm’s lone postseason game last season, the right-handed forward recorded a goal and an assist.
The University at Albany product was drafted by the Swarm in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2014 NLL Entry Draft and was named to the 2015 NLL All-Rookie Team after a 62-point (27G, 35A) rookie campaign.
He has spent his entire career in blue and yellow and netted the final goal of the 2017 season, earning the Swarm their first-ever NLL Cup in franchise history and simultaneously bringing Atlanta its first professional world championship in nearly 22 years.
In 86 regular season career games, Thompson has 241 points (122G, 119A), 282 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers. Out of Onondaga Nation, N.Y., he has 19 points (13G, 6A), 30 loose balls and four caused turnovers across seven postseason contests.
“The Swarm organization has been home to me for the past five seasons, and I don’t plan to leave soon,” Thompson said. “With the talented group of character guys we have, I know we have a great shot at winning another championship. That’s why I decided to do a two-year deal.”
Howell, 22, was selected in the sixth round (No. 71 overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the Swarm. The right-hander played defense with the Mimico Mountaineers (OJALL) in 2018, helping their squad finish with an 11-9 record.