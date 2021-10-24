LAWRENCEVILLE — Miles Ferguson and the Archer boys earned first-place finishes Saturday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at Tribble Mill Park.
Ferguson was the boys individual champion with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds, finishing well ahead of runner-up and teammate Steven McCartney (17:03). The Tigers finished with 42 team points with support from other scorers Zach Szanti (11th, 18:23), Conner Robinns (12th, 18:28) and Michael Beson (16th, 18:46).
Norcross’ Kyra Andrews was the girls individual champion in 19:33, while Archer’s Emily Cragin took second in 19:57. Norcross’ girls had 50 points to take second behind Dunwoody’s 34 with the Blue Devils’ putting Alexa Foster (eighth, 21:21) and Kylie Dommert (10th, 21:31) in the top 10.
Norcross also was second in the boys division behind Irving Murueta (third, 17:26), Alex Chimbanda (seventh, 18:03) and Quinn Skurpski (eighth, 18:03) in the top 10. The Discovery boys placed fourth — led by Alex Cantero (fifth, 17:47) and Xavier Cantero (ninth, 18:14) — to qualify for state for the second straight season.
In the girls meet, both third-place Duluth and fourth-place Archer qualified for state. Duluth was led by fourth-place finisher Kaitlyn Park (21:00), and Archer was paced by Cragin’s runner-up run.
Discovery’s Taylor Watkins (seventh, 21:20) was in the girls top 10, while Duluth got a boys top-10 finish from Shaw Maguire (sixth, 17:49).
Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships
At Tribble Mill Park
Girls Team Standings
1. Dunwoody (34): 3. Claire Shelton, 20:26; 5. Maggie Coxen, 21:03; 6. Kate Bacon, 21:16; 9. Lucy Neumann, 21:27; 11. Ronnie Amrani, 21:33
2. Norcross (50): 1. Kyra Andrews, 19:33; 8. Alexa Foster, 21:21; 10. Kylie Dommert, 21:31; 13. Emily Rodriguez, 21:55; 18. Elkin Regina, 22:50
3. Duluth (68): 4. Kaitlyn Park, 21:00; 12. Lyric Minter, 21:42; 15. Sabrina Mejia, 22:31; 16. Tiffany Guardado, 22:33; 21. Evelyn Acqua, 23:57
4. Archer (117): 2. Emily Cragin, 19:57; 26. Katie Bonilla, 25:14; 28. Kennadi Thomas, 26:01; 30. Erin Young, 26:37; 31. Kaelyn Young, 26:44
5. Discovery (129): 7. Taylor Watkins, 21:20; 24. Jocelyn Ramos, 24:55; 27. Sarah Henein, 25:55; 35. Afomia Fseha Fseha, 28:38; 36. Anniella Carrillo, 28:55
6. Meadowcreek (149): 14. Makalia Joseph, 22:06; 23. Rebecca Ortiz, 24:11; 34. Jacqueline Lopez Sandoval, 28:02; 37. Stefany Larrainzar, 29:19; 41. Paola Escamilla, 30:25
7. Berkmar (198): 32. Melissa Lopez, 27:38; 38. Cindy Barahona, 29:43; 39. Leticia Maoudonodji, 30:17; 44. Shaina Ahmed, 35:39; 45. Xochitl Silva, 36:34
Top-10 Individuals
1. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 19:33
2. Emily Cragin, Archer, 19:57
3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 20:26
4. Kaitlyn Park, Duluth, 21:00
5. Maggie Coxen, Dunwoody, 21:03
6. Kate Bacon, Dunwoody, 21:16
7. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 21:20
8. Alexa Foster, Norcross, 21:21
9. Lucy Neumann, Dunwoody, 21:27
10. Kylie Dommert, Norcross, 21:31
Boys Team Standings
1. Archer (42): 1. Miles Ferguson, 16:25; 2. Steven McCartney, 17:03; 11. Zach Szanti, 18:23; 12. Conner Robbins, 18:28; 16. Michael Beson, 18:46
2. Norcross (63): 3. Irving Murueta, 17:26; 7. Alex Chimbanda, 18:03; 8. Quinn Skurpski, 18:03; 15. Noah Brown, 18:45; Ronan Smith, 19:53
3. Dunwoody (77): 4. Ethan Archibald, 17:45; 10. Mark Westrick, 18:19; 13. Wade Parkes, 18:31; 24. Jacob Eissenmesser, 19:30; 26. Richard Remigailo, 19:34
4. Discovery (93): 5. Alex Cantero, 17:47; 9. Xavier Cantero, 18:14; 21. Jeyson Martinez, 19:06; 23. Mason Dalcour, 19:17; 35. Thomas Verdezoto, 20:17
5. Duluth (113): 6. Shaw Maguire, 17:49; 20. Mauricio Salinas, 18:55; 27. Danial Hazeem, 19:35; 28. Carlos Chavez Castro, 19:40; 32. Ethan Owens, 19:58
6. Meadowcreek (158): 14. Christopher Miranda, 18:34; 17. Alexis Sandoval, 18:48; 40. Jesus Salazar-Murillo, 20:38; 43. Edwin Guzman, 21:58; 44. Jason Serrano, 22:11
7. Berkmar (166): 22. Alan Sosa-Alfaro, 19:08; 25. Daniel De Los Santos, 19:32; 33. Donovan Salinas, 20:07; 41. Franco Cruz, 20:44; 45. Giovanni Sierra, 22:33
Top-10 Individuals
1. Miles Ferguson, Archer, 16:25
2. Steven McCartney, Archer, 17:03
3. Irving Murueta, Norcross, 17:26
4. Ethan Archibald, Dunwoody, 17:45
5. Alex Cantero, Discovery, 17:47
6. Shaw Maguire, Duluth, 17:49
7. Alex Chimbanda, Norcross, 18:03
8. Quinn Skurpski, Norcross, 18:03
9. Xavier Cantero, Discovery, 18:14
10. Mark Westrick, Dunwoody, 18:19
