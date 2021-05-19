Mill Creek grad Willie Grieco, a sophomore at Wingate University (N.C.), was named Wednesday as a first-team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Grieco has had a record-breaking year, piling up 27 goals and 62 assists. He leads the nation in total assists, assists per game and total points, ranking second nationally in points per game.
He has 13 more assists than any other player in the country this year. He has 20 more assists than any other player in league history in a season, while his 89 points are the second-most in SAC history. He is two points away from the conference single-season record.
Grieco became the fastest player in WU history to hit the 100-point mark in his career, and he has at least four points in every game this season, notching eight points or more on four occasions, highlighted by a six-goal, six-assist effort against Montevallo.
