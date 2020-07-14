Mike Soroka, 22, will the the youngest, opening-day starting pitcher in Atlanta Braves history.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander was informed Monday night by manager Brian Snitker that the July 24 start against the New York Mets belonged to him. Julio Teheran, no longer with the Braves, made the previous six opening-day starts for Atlanta.
Soroka was an all-star selection in 2019, his first full MLB season. He finished with a 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA, and was sixth in the National League Cy Young voting.
The Braves’ 2015 first-round pick will be the youngest opening-day starting pitcher in the majors since Miami’s Jose Fernandez in 2014.
