NEW YORK — Mike Soroka and Jacob deGrom didn’t allow a run Friday after in their season-opening duel, which was decided by a solo home run.
Designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes’ home run off Braves reliever Chris Martin with one out in the seventh inning was the difference in a 1-0 Mets victory at Citi Field. It was the injury-plagued Cespedes’ first home run since 2018, and one of only six hits in the game by the Mets.
Soroka went six scoreless innings and gave up four hits, exiting the game with his pitch count at 69. He struck out three. The 22-year-old became the youngest Braves pitcher to start an opener in the modern era.
The Mets limited deGrom, winner of the past two National League Cy Young Awards, to 72 pitches. He struck out eight and allowed only one hit in five innings.
Atlanta managed just three hits — one each from Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson. Freddie Freeman went 0-for-2, but drew a pair of walks.
