Pivotal Game 3 of the Atlanta Braves’ National League Division Series with the St. Louis Cardinals features an intriguing pitching matchup, especially for local baseball fans.
With the best-of-five series tied 1-1, Atlanta sends rookie right-hander Mike Soroka into Sunday’s game (4 p.m./TBS) at St. Louis. Soroka has a 1.55 ERA on the road this season.
The Cardinals counter with veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who sports a 2.56 ERA at home this year and is 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA overall. Wainwright, a Georgia native, was the Braves’ first-round pick in 2000 and was rated the organization’s top prospect a few seasons later. The right-hander was traded to the Cardinals after the 2003 season for J.D. Drew, a deal that worked out well over time for St. Louis. He is a three-time all-star and has finished in the Cy Young Award’s top three on four occasions, ranking second only to Bob Gibson in career strikeouts with the Cardinals.
Atlanta needs Soroka (13-4, 2.68 ERA) to match the sterling effort of Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched great in a 3-0 win in Friday night’s Game 2. The right-hander was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett for six weeks earlier this season after struggling, but continued his path to redemption by pitching seven shutout innings to even the series.
He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven in earning his first postseason career win. The last Atlanta pitcher to throw seven or more scoreless innings in a postseason contest was Tom Glavine in Game 2 of the 2001 NLDS against the Houston Astros.
The right-handler effectively mixed his slider with his fastball and consistently found the plate. Foltynewicz threw 81 pitches, 58 for strikes.
Foltynewicz outdueled St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty, the National League Pitcher of the Month for August and September. Flaherty allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. He threw 117 pitches on a 95-degree day at SunTrust Park and was visibly upset in the dugout when lifted for a pinch hitter.
One of the hits off Flaherty was a two-out, two-run homer by pinch hitter Adam Duvall in the seventh inning. Duvall became the first Atlanta player to hit a pinch-hit home run in the postseason since Eric Hinske in the 2010 NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.
The Atlanta bullpen got one inning of shutout relief for the second straight game from Max Fried, who struck out two. Mark Melancon, the losing pitcher in Game 1, allowed two singles with one out in the ninth but struck out Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong to end the game and earn the save.
The Braves jumped on Flaherty for a run in the first inning. Ozzie Albies singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout, then scored on Josh Donaldson's sharp single.
Atlanta wasted a chance in the fourth inning. The Braves had runners on first and third with no outs and failed to score.