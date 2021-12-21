ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-3 victory at Amway Center on Tuesday night.
Mike Pelech poured in two goals and an assist to lead the Gladiators (12-11-2-0), while Derek Nesbitt contributed a goal and an assist to the winning effort.
Orlando (13-11-1-0) started the scoring for the night early in the first period after Luke Boka scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 (2:10).
Atlanta tied the game at 1-1 after Cody Sylvester deked past defenders with the puck and sent the disc across the front of the net to Pelech, who slotted it past Zach Emond for his fifth goal of the season (8:59).
The Gladiators took a 2-1 advantage after a shot from Sylvester led to a rebound opportunity. Pelech collected the puck off the Sylvester shot and poked it past Emond for his second goal of the night (14:23).
Less than a minute later, the Gladiators took a 3-1 lead after Elijah Vilio had a slick spin move that led to a backhand into the back of the net for his third goal of the season (15:16).
Early in the second period, Pelech sent the puck to Nesbitt in the low slot who blasted it in the goal to make it 4-1 (4:35).
The Solar Bears answered less than a minute later after Kyle Topping found twine to make it 4-2 (5:15).
Orlando cut the deficit down to one to make it 4-3 after Aaron Luchuk fired the puck from the low slot past Tyler Parks (15:23).
With an empty net late in the third, the Solar Bears began to mount pressure in Atlanta’s zone. Before Orlando could tie the game, Luke Nogard stole the puck at the blue line and hit the empty cage to seal the Gladiators’ 5-3 win (19:24).
Parks finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots and earned his 11th win of the season.
The Gladiators play next Wednesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen (15-8-1-1) at 7 p.m. in what will be Derek Nesbitt’s 1,000th professional game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.