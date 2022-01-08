DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a score of 3-1 at Gas South Arena on a Saturday night when Gladiators forward Mike Pelech made history.
Pelech reached 600 ECHL points with a goal and an assist in the victory. He became the eighth player in league history to reach the 600-point plateau and also passed Phil Berger (599 points) for eighth in all-time ECHL points.
After a scoreless first period, Atlanta (15-13-2-1) broke the deadlock early in the second period when Derek Nesbitt found Gabe Guertler in front of the net. Guertler slotted it past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon to make it 1-0 and record his seventh goal of the season (5:01).
Shortly after notching a goal, Guertler dropped the gloves with Bryce Reddick. The scuffle ended with Guertler wrestling Reddick down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
The Gladiators took a 2-0 advantage midway through the second period after Tim Davison faked a slap shot and sent the puck through the low slot to Pelech, who fired it past Lethemon (10:57). Pelech’s tally marked his 600th ECHL point.
Greenville (9-13-3-3) cut the lead to 2-1 late in the third period after Anthony Rinaldi scored from the low slot (14:06).
Atlanta made it 3-1 late in the third period after Davison scored a shorthanded empty-netter from the opposite blue line to seal the 3-1 victory (19:38).
Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his night stopping all but one shot in his direction with 37 saves on 38 shots for Atlanta.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
