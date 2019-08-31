LAWRENCEVILLE — Having been in the Atlanta Braves organization the past four seasons, Mike Maroth already knew about the wealth of young pitching talent the team had built up in its minor league system.
So he could barely contain his excitement when the Braves appointed him as the pitching coach for the Gwinnett Stripers prior to the 2019 season,
After working with many of those promising young hurlers early in their minor league careers, the 42-year-old Orlando native was thrilled to get another look at many of them just one step of away from the majors in Triple-A ball.
“Yeah, the excitement and anticipation (coming into the season) was definitely high,” said Maroth, who had a six-year major league career with the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals before becoming a pitching coach. “I was in Florida (with the Class A Fire Frogs) last year, and being in the (Braves’) organization for four years now, I’ve seen a lot of these guys that are here come up through the system. So I knew each one of them, had a relationship with them and knew what kind of stuff they had. So I was really excited to be able to take on this role (in Gwinnett).”
The relationships Martoh has built up with have been a big part of the success the Braves have had in developing their pitchers since joining the organization in 2015.
That’s why he has enjoyed taking a personal approach to working with some of the most promising arms in the Braves’ system, including the likes of right-handers Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson and left-hander Tucker Davidson with the Stripers this season.
“You see them grow each year. That’s what the minor leagues are all about. You get these young guys high school, whether it’s (straight) from high school or college, usually with really good stuff, but learning how to use it, being able to command your pitches, repeat your delivery. There’s a lot of things that go into it that, really, you only learn from experience and going out and pitching games.
“Obviously over the years, they’ve gotten reps out there, logging some innings. That’s part of the development process, so they learn about themselves through the ups and downs of seasons.”
Based on the results, Maroth’s personal approach has definitely been effective.
Heading into Saturday’s game in Durham, the Stripers’ pitching staff lead the International League in Team ERA (4.30), fewest runs allowed (631), fewest earned runs allowed (570) and fewest home runs allowed (131), while standing in the top three in the league in innings pitched (1,192) fewest walks allowed (third, 435) and total hits allowed (third, 1,173).
And the pitching staff will be a big factor when the IL South Division champion Stripers enter the first round of the Governors Cup Playoffs against West Division champ Columbus beginning Wednesday at Coolray Field.
Wilson has been particularly pleased with the work Maroth has put in with him, for which he gives a lot of credit for a strong Gwinnett portion of his 2019 season, which includes tying with five other pitchers, including Stripers teammate Wright, for the IL’s lead in wins (10), leading the league with a 3.42 ERA and standing sixth in the IL with 118 strikeouts in 121 innings.
And the 21-year-old right-hander says he appreciates the attention to detail Maroth has brought, particularly when it comes to the cold, hard numbers, as much as he does the personal connection.
“He’s helped a lot,” Wilson said. “He’s been really good. When he played, he was big into the numbers, and now with the analytics, he just takes that stuff and runs.
“He really helps us prepare before outings. He does a great job communicating between myself and the catcher and knowing how to get hitters out.”
True, Maroth is very much into analytics, as most managers, coaches and player personnel officials are these days.
Still, he also knows that being a successful pitcher goes beyond mere numbers, something he’s understood since his own pitching days, especially during his first full major league season, and second overall, with Detroit in 2003.
That campaign turned out out to be nightmarish for Maroth, who endured a 9-21 record with a 5.73 ERA and only 87 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings over 33 starts.
In addition to demonstrating just how things have changed for major league pitchers over the 16 years since, including how few young hurlers would get an opportunity to lose 21 games, it also demonstrated how much persistence, patience and being able to work through hard times can still pay off, especially since Maroth went on spend four more seasons in the big leagues.
“A lot of times as players, and specifically pitchers, you learn through some of your failures — those tough stretches you go through,” Maroth said. “You learn a lot about yourself. It makes you stronger (when) you come out the other side. You’ve just got to perservere through it.
“That was obviously one year with that (2003) season, and I definitely learned a lot. It was a learning year for me. Not only was it my first full season in the big leagues, but it was a learning time for me going through all that adversity. That definitely made me a better pitcher from that point forward. That’s really the biggest thing I try to convey to pitchers, going through those tough times and trying to help them just get through it and know that they’re going to be learning throughout the process.”
But it’s not just the young pitchers who have benefitted from Maroth’s experience and personal touch.
Even veterans like Ben Rowen have seen he is good in helping even older dogs like him learn new tricks. In his case, it is not only starting six games among his 30 appearances while with the Stripers this season, as well as re-incorporating a sidewinding pitching motion for the first time since his high school days.
“Mike’s been invaluable this year with the way I’ve gone about the new style of pitching,” the 30-year-old right-hander said. “I’ve been able to bounce ideas off him. This year, I’ve done things I’ve never done — starting six or seven games. He’s been great about that stuff. He’s been wonderful.
“He’s got a nice, calm presence in the dugout and when he comes out to the mound during games, and then going in and watching video and in the bullpen, stuff like that.”
But while tailoring his approach to individual pitchers is an essential part to his coaching philosophy, as it is with pretty much every pitching coach, there are a few aspects in which pitching is simply pitching, no matter what the level of baseball.
“If there’s anything universal, it’s really the approach to pitchig,” Maroth said. “How you attack hitters. That really should be universal, going out there and with an aggressive mentality of throwing strikes.
“But each guy is different, so when you start talking about whether it’s delivery or certain kind of pitches or just their stuff in general, everybody’s a little bit different, and they require different needs. Everybody’s different as far as personality and how you talk to them and get them to respond and obviously the trust you’re trying to build. So there are a lot of factors that go into it.”