MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Charlotte FC

Oct 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) dribbles the ball against Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

 Jim Dedmon

Atlanta United announced Wednesday the club has signed free agent midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. to a multi-year contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

The Virginia native has spent his entire professional career in Major League Soccer, playing the past three seasons with Columbus Crew. 

