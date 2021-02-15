NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Race - 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Sunday, February 14, 2021

1. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200.

2. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.

5. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.

6. (11) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (19) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (16) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

12. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 199.

13. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 199.

14. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 199.

15. (39) Austin Cindric(i), Ford, Accident, 199.

16. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199.

17. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 198.

18. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 198.

19. (30) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 197.

20. (28) Joey Gase, Ford, 196.

21. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 196.

22. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 195.

23. (38) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 195.

24. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 194.

25. (26) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 193.

26. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191.

27. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 188.

28. (40) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, DVP, 115.

29. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Accident, 37.

30. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 14.

31. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, DVP, 14.

32. (36) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, DVP, 14.

33. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, DVP, 14.

34. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 13.

35. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 13.

36. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, Accident, 13.

37. (18) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 13.

38. (7) Ryan Newman, Ford, Accident, 13.

39. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 13.

40. (32) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, Accident, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.416 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 27 Mins, 44 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 1;K. Harvick 2-17;*. Grala 18-27;C. Elliott 28-29;A. Dillon 30;C. Custer 31;D. Hamlin 32-71;*. Cindric(i) 72-73;D. Hamlin 74;C. Bell 75-106;A. Dillon 107-108;C. Elliott 109;K. Larson 110;D. Hamlin 111-117;J. Logano 118;K. Harvick 119;D. Hamlin 120-128;B. Wallace 129;D. Hamlin 130-132;A. Dillon 133-136;D. Hamlin 137-174;J. Logano 175-199;M. McDowell 200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 6 times for 98 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 32 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 26 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 17 laps; * Kaz Grala 1 time for 10 laps; Austin Dillon 3 times for 7 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 3 laps; * Austin Cindric(i) 1 time for 2 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 1 lap; Cole Custer 1 time for 1 lap; Alex Bowman 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Larson 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 11,37,3,5,33,20,23,22,42,41

Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,4,23,9,3,22,34,5,18,2