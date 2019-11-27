The 19th annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, operated by the Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board, begins Saturday at the Yellow Jackets’ home football game with Georgia.
The event gathers new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations (make checks payable to the Georgia Tech Athletic Association) for needy children in the Atlanta area, primarily through the Atlanta Children’s Shelter. The toy drive was founded in 2001 by Shiloh grad and former Tech basketball player Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the event. Isenhour died from the disease in 2002, and the drive continues to remember his legacy.
Tech student-athletes will collect donations at the Bobby Dodd Stadium gates Saturday, as well as at the Dec. 7 men’s basketball game with Syracuse and the Dec. 15 women’s basketball game with East Tennessee State. Walk-up donations also will be accepted Dec. 2-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Edge Athletic Center.