The Georgia Swarm announced the promotion of Michael Garrison to vice president of new business development, the team announced Wednesday.
Entering his sixth year with the team, Garrison’s promotion affords him more responsibilities in growing the National Lacrosse League in the Southeast.
Garrison joins the Swarm’s senior leadership team consisting of vice president of ticket sales Jeff Fletcher, vice president of marketing and communications Dan Levak, and vice president of business operations Matt Ritzer.
“Mike has played a key role in tirelessly elevating the Swarm over the last five years in Georgia,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “He has always gone above and beyond for the Swarm organization, taking on numerous roles and responsibilities when needed, and this attitude has contributed to his successes in regard to business revenues and as a representative of the Swarm organization in the community. This promotion is well deserved, and I know Mike will continue to do great things with the Swarm.”
Garrison joined the Swarm in 2015 as the director of business development. He created new business opportunities for metro Atlanta businesses with the Swarm and has been key in maintaining those relationships. During his time with the Swarm, the organization has seen an increase in sponsorship revenue of 231 percent compared to the Swarm’s inaugural season in 2016.
“I am so excited to continue my journey with the Swarm and am proud of all we’ve accomplished these past five years in Georgia,” Garrison said. “Building prosperous relationships with our partners, fans, and the Swarm team is what I love the most about working in this organization. Everyone in the Swarm exemplifies the ‘family first’ mentality, which trickles down from (Swarm owner and general manager) John and Andy Arlotta. I want to thank John and Andy for their years of support and continued faith, and I can’t wait for the 2020-21 season to see all of our loyal partners and fans once again.”
Garrison has also been an integral part in maintaining the Swarm’s relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, one of the largest partnership deals in the entire NLL. Every summer, Garrison facilitates a free Thompson Brothers Camp in the Cherokee community that features world-class instruction and is open only to Indigenous youth.
As part of his mission to constantly build strong and lasting relationships in the Metro Atlanta area, Garrison sits on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Lacrosse Foundation and the Alpharetta Chamber.
Originally from Milwaukee, Garrison has a long history in sports. He produced America’s oldest and longest professional bike race for over 20 years in Wisconsin, International Cycling Classic/SuperWeek Pro Tour, working closely with government officials and community members and winning Promoter of the Year several times.
Garrison graduated from Columbia College-Missouri and earned his bachelor of science business administration in shopping center management and commercial real estate, all while minoring in marketing.
