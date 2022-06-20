Atlanta United announced Monday the club has signed Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño through the end of the 2022 season with an option to extend.
He will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa and will be available for selection when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 7.
“Raúl was a free agent that was well-sought after and we’re pleased to be able to secure his services for Atlanta United,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a goalkeeper with experience in big environments and we’re looking forward to integrating him into the group.”
The 26-year-old has made a combined 164 professional appearances and recorded 41 clean sheets in his career for Chivas Guadalajara, APOEL FC, CF União Madeira and FC Porto B. He has also made five appearances for the Mexican National Team, most recently in October of 2019. Gudiño was out of contract and most recently played with Chivas Guadalajara.
The Guadalajara, Mexico native joined the Chivas Guadalajara academy in 2006 and progressed through the youth ranks before making a move to FC Porto on loan in 2014. He joined on a permanent transfer in 2015 and made 65 appearances for Porto B and was a member of the team that won the Portuguese second division in 2015-16. He then spent the second half of the 2015-16 season with União Madeira in Portugal’s first division where he made 11 appearances. Gudiño then joined APOEL FC in the first division in Cyprus on loan for the 2017-18 season where he made three total appearances as APOEL went on to win the league. On Oct. 17, 2017, he became the first Mexican goalkeeper to appear in a UEFA Champions League match when he came on as a substitute against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage.
Gudiño returned to Chivas in May of 2018 and has made 85 appearances and kept 21 clean sheets across Liga MX and Copa MX play. During the 2021-22 season, he made a combined 23 appearances: 12 in the Apertura, nine in the Clausura and one in both the Apertura and Clausura playoffs.
Gudiño has made five appearances for the Mexican National Team, making his debut in a friendly against Costa Rica on Oct. 12, 2018 as a substitute in a 3-2 victory for Mexico. Gudiño represented Mexico at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. He was the starting goalkeeper for Mexico’s U-17 team that won the 2013 Concacaf U-17 Championship, where he was awarded the Golden Glove of the tournament, and the Mexico squad that finished as the runner-up at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup. For his play in both tournaments, Gudiño was named Concacaf Youth Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013. He was part of Mexico’s U-20 squad at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and started one match.
